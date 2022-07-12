Current cases:
22CV0309: Patrick Hogan v. Stephanie McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Bridgestone Americas, Inc., notice of appeal/civil.
22CV0310: Capital One Bank USA, N.A. v. Greg A. Paul, breach of contract.
22CV0311: Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. v. State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, United State of America, Treasurer of Clark County, Ronna S. Morgan, Ralph Morgan, foreclosure.
22CV0312: Deere & Company v. Milliron Farms, LLC, Charles Graham Clifton, replevin.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Gregory Scott Milton, 52, of Springfield, disability and Lisa Marie Sharp, 42, of Springfield, retail.
Zoe Jolayne Weaver, 21, of Springfield, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Ian Scott Thomas Rickard, 22, of Springfield, Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Jenny Elaine Kiss, 46, of New Carlisle, N/A and Adam Luther Kiss Sr., 47, of New Carlisle, factory.
Hadley Miah Brooks, 18, of Springfield, Petsmart Associate and Christopher Joel White, 22, of Springfield, IT Specialist.
Carli Jane Runkle, 23, of Springfield, nurse and Kobe Charles Toney, 23, of Springfield, caterer/business.
Ryan Michael-Lee Swiger, 18, of Springfield, active military duty and Emily Marie Nigh, 18, of Springfield.