springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
36 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0309: Patrick Hogan v. Stephanie McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Bridgestone Americas, Inc., notice of appeal/civil.

22CV0310: Capital One Bank USA, N.A. v. Greg A. Paul, breach of contract.

22CV0311: Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. v. State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, United State of America, Treasurer of Clark County, Ronna S. Morgan, Ralph Morgan, foreclosure.

22CV0312: Deere & Company v. Milliron Farms, LLC, Charles Graham Clifton, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Gregory Scott Milton, 52, of Springfield, disability and Lisa Marie Sharp, 42, of Springfield, retail.

Zoe Jolayne Weaver, 21, of Springfield, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Ian Scott Thomas Rickard, 22, of Springfield, Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Jenny Elaine Kiss, 46, of New Carlisle, N/A and Adam Luther Kiss Sr., 47, of New Carlisle, factory.

Hadley Miah Brooks, 18, of Springfield, Petsmart Associate and Christopher Joel White, 22, of Springfield, IT Specialist.

Carli Jane Runkle, 23, of Springfield, nurse and Kobe Charles Toney, 23, of Springfield, caterer/business.

Ryan Michael-Lee Swiger, 18, of Springfield, active military duty and Emily Marie Nigh, 18, of Springfield.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County
3
Ohio Challenge hot-air balloon event to have flyovers, giant screen so...
4
Amazon Prime Day deals to happen Tuesday and Wednesday
5
The Bat roller coaster at Kings Island reopens after incident shut it...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top