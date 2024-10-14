24CV0776: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Michelle Renee Guyton, Adam T. McDonough, Michelle McDonough, Rachel Deford McDonough, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems., Inc as nominee for Rocket Mortgage ,LLC, Unknown Spouse, if any of Rachel Deford McDonough, foreclosure.

24CV0777: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Mariner Finance, LLC, Cindy Shockley, James Shockley, The City of Springfield, foreclosure.

24CV0778: Dakota Kelly v. Thibaud Cedieu, Progressive Specialty Insurance Company c/o CT Corporation System, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid c/o Joseph M. McCandlish, AAG Collections Enforcement Section Office of the Attorney General Dave Yost, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Roger M. Fox to Roger M. and Vicki L. Fox, 1718 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Dennis E. and Linda M. Post to Linda M. Post, 816 Edgewick Road, New Carlisle; $0.

MTGW Acquisitions Inc. to Samantha M. Hurlburt and Tanner Schroer, 804 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $168,000.

Larry M. and Lillian J. Fry to Lillian J. Fry, 1615 Wogaman Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr. to James L. and Angela D. High, 144 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $145,000.

Ronald L. Greene to Amy Trolinger and James Phillip, 8 Schauer Circle, Medway; $286,500.

Mark Hensley to Mark Hensley, 1720 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Sally J. Morgan to Laura J. Dent, trustee, 924 Scarff Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Jeffrey A. Bowen to Justin and Carrie Higinbothom, 1301 Butternut Drive, New Carlisle; $171,000.

Gregory S. and Barbara E. Luttrull to Makensie N. and Noah T. Booze, 203 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $201,900.

Nicholas and Elizabeth Zerby to Jacob W. and Alexa N. A. Harvey, 4214 Stone Bridge Drive, Springfield; $464,000.

Katherine Carney to Ethan B. Hastings, 3460 Hanson Road, Springfield; $282,000.

Alfredo and Teresa Burgos to Robert J. and Jenifer J. Elsner, 4280 Evans Ave., Springfield; $479,900.

Brad L. and Denise M. Bailey to Brad L. Bailey, 4125 Selma Pike, Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey N. Collingsworth to Jeffrey N. and Kris M. Collingsworth, 1427 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; $0.

Douglas and Rebecca Hayden to Cory and Stephanie Hayden, 4301 Quwood Road, Springfield; $185,000.

Nathan and Karin Vanzant to Cynthia A. Pience, 4319 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $192,000.

Michael Brooks to Michael D. Brooks, 25 S. Rankin Ave., South Charleston; $0.

Patricia M. Dillard to Rosa J. Dorantes, 211 W. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $110,500.

The Money Source Inc. to Lillian Gausel, 3787 Marion Drive, Enon; $104,900.

Harold L. Johns to Pamela N. Bates, 2011 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $0.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Donna Mabin, 4236 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $0.

Kyle and Melissa Sullivan to SK & M, 4447 Kay Ave., Springfield; $0.

US Bank Trust Company National to Linda G. Young, 1836 Elaina Drive, Springfield; $148,000.

Carol E. Dunnigan to Laureen M. Asebrook, 4856 Brannan Drive W., Springfield; $174,900.

Robert Kennedy to Janie A. Jackson, 4523 Reno Lane, Springfield; $124,000.

Daniel E. Williamson and Pamela Temple to Daniel E. Williamson, 1527 Oldham Drive, Springfield; $115,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Amber Cogley, 1112 Villa Road, Springfield; $144,200.

Tschida Investments LLC to Lisa D. and William G. Hall St., 4121 Carona St., Springfield; $215,000.

Nashmia Khan to Rebecca M. and Michael F. Schwaiger, 1132 Woodhaven Court, Springfield; $400,000.

Marilyn L. Howat to Constance J. Cavanaugh, 780 Deerfield Trail, Springfield; $240,000.

Linda S. and Ronald R. Cason Jr. to Linda S. Cason, 5435 Brookshire Lane, Springfield; $0.

Mary M. Towe to Craig Frey and Janet You, 1127 Sylvan Shores Drive, South Vienna; $380,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association to Harvey Long, 2450 Arthur Road, Springfield; $0.

Sean E. Impson and Tracy L. Smith to Tracy L. Impson, 386 Victory Road, Springfield; $0.

Lisa McKeen to 706 S. Burnett Inc., 3367 Eichelberger Lane, Springfield; $60,000.

Frost Home Solutions LLC to Mary E. and Deric B. Cain, 631 Kramer Road, Springfield; $275,000.

Douglas J. Snyder to Douglas J. and Annette L. Snyder, 2694 Heather Downs Drive, Springfield; $0.