Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
21 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Robert Coonrod, 66, of Springfield, retired and Ann Coonrod, 53, of Springfield retired.

Samantha Whaley, 26, of Springfield, STNA/Activities Director and Robert Rollins Jr., 20, of Springfield, laborer.

Property transfers:

Tammy M. Hughes to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 1250 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $90,000.

Thomas and Ruth Ruhe to Pamela Brown, 4217 Osborn Road, Medway; $75,000.

Linda A. E. Nowakowski to Jeffrey A. and Ella K. Eggleston, trustees, 317 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $80,000.

Loretta J. and Jon D. Allen to Chamma Chamma LLC, 101 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $75,000.

McHome Remodeling LLC to Megan and Tucker Pyles, 624 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $309,000.

Cornell Group LLC to Jose Hernandez Medina, 409 Rear-409.5 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $110,000.

McKee Investments LLC to Micheal J. Halloran Jr., 601 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $222,000.

Robert D. Spencer, trustee to Lauren L. and Michael L. Spencer, 410 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $115,000.

Tackett Investments LLC to Tackette Investments Two LLC, 625 Sprinning Road, New CArlisle; none.

Betty Wogoman to Steven A. and Aleathea L. Riffle, 311 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $75,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Gianmarco and Tyrishma Bacigalupo, 504 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $188,000.

Chris and Natasha Black to Chris Black and Natasha Aimanovich, 601 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; none.

Kathleen C. and Russell T. Algren to Kathleen C. Algren, 107 Villa Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Kathleen C. and Russell T. Algren to Kathleen C. Algren, 705 W. Washington St., New Carlisle; none.

