All filings are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Marlene Y. Wagner to Kimberly Y. Clagg and Chris L. Wagner, 2323 Manhattan Bl., Springfield; no fee

Venita G. and Laurence E. Kelly to Laurence E. Kelly, 6775 Willowdale Road, Springfield; no fee

Timothy and Laurene Spencer to Timothy Spencer, 5655 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee

Seminary Estates LLC to Kelby J. and Wendy J. Moore Trustees, 7647 E. National Road, South Charleston; no fee

Randolph Stephen Shaw to Karen and Forrest Barker, Sylvan Shores Dr., South Vienna; $50,000

Cheryl A. Blevins to Cheryl A. and Robert E. Powell, 4 E. North St., South Vienna; no fee

Angela M. Cain and Nancy E. Stevens to Ryons Residential Services LLC, 22 S. East St., South Vienna; $25,000

Sharon Kay and Robert J. Bittner Jr., to Sharon Kay Bittner, 3960 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; no fee

Larry J. Earnhart and Kelli L. Gilmore to Kelli L. Gilmore, 2100 Paradise Ln., Springfield; no fee

David Perks to David A. and Stacy D. Perks, 5218 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; no fee

Verbal W. Brown to Heather Ann Brown, 5542 Wynn Road, Springfield; no fee

Mary Brown Management LLC to Richmond and Richmond Works LLC, 8441 Haddix Road, Fairborn; $110,000

Mark D. and Sara A. Schmieder to Thom Wood LLC, 7995 Wescott Ave., Fairborn; $70,000

Earnest J. Henderson to John D. and Angela M. Henderson, 5545 Fairfield Park, Enon; no fee

Lorri Lawson to Lee Handwerker V, 60 S. Pleasant St., Enon; $125,000

Brian P. Green to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 205 Fairfield Pike, Enon; $225,600

Dan A. and Sharon K. Zambon to Angel M. and Tre A. McIntosh, 91 Grand Valley Dr., Enon; $212,000