Current cases:
21CV0163: George Wainscott v. Aka Stevenson Service Experts dba Stevenson Heating Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning LLC, other civil.
21CV0164: Navy Federal Credit Union v. Antone Truss, action for money.
21CV0165: WesBanco Bank Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Hazel Riley, John Doe Unknown Spouse of Hazel Riley, Velocity Investment LLC, foreclosure.
21CV0166: Friendly Finance Corporation v. Joshua Williams, action for money.
All filings are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Marlene Y. Wagner to Kimberly Y. Clagg and Chris L. Wagner, 2323 Manhattan Bl., Springfield; no fee
Venita G. and Laurence E. Kelly to Laurence E. Kelly, 6775 Willowdale Road, Springfield; no fee
Timothy and Laurene Spencer to Timothy Spencer, 5655 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee
Seminary Estates LLC to Kelby J. and Wendy J. Moore Trustees, 7647 E. National Road, South Charleston; no fee
Randolph Stephen Shaw to Karen and Forrest Barker, Sylvan Shores Dr., South Vienna; $50,000
Cheryl A. Blevins to Cheryl A. and Robert E. Powell, 4 E. North St., South Vienna; no fee
Angela M. Cain and Nancy E. Stevens to Ryons Residential Services LLC, 22 S. East St., South Vienna; $25,000
Sharon Kay and Robert J. Bittner Jr., to Sharon Kay Bittner, 3960 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; no fee
Larry J. Earnhart and Kelli L. Gilmore to Kelli L. Gilmore, 2100 Paradise Ln., Springfield; no fee
David Perks to David A. and Stacy D. Perks, 5218 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; no fee
Verbal W. Brown to Heather Ann Brown, 5542 Wynn Road, Springfield; no fee
Mary Brown Management LLC to Richmond and Richmond Works LLC, 8441 Haddix Road, Fairborn; $110,000
Mark D. and Sara A. Schmieder to Thom Wood LLC, 7995 Wescott Ave., Fairborn; $70,000
Earnest J. Henderson to John D. and Angela M. Henderson, 5545 Fairfield Park, Enon; no fee
Lorri Lawson to Lee Handwerker V, 60 S. Pleasant St., Enon; $125,000
Brian P. Green to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 205 Fairfield Pike, Enon; $225,600
Dan A. and Sharon K. Zambon to Angel M. and Tre A. McIntosh, 91 Grand Valley Dr., Enon; $212,000