Property transfers:

Donald and Sharon Leatherman to Marcia Lockhard, 7746 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $60,000

Richard Coffee to Kenneth and Sarah Hicks, 225 Lammes Ln., New Carlisle; $230,000

Laura E. Lokai to Nicholas Scudder, 475 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $135,000

Christopher T. and Kathleen S. Wilkey to Auto Wash LLC, 548 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Mary E. Spitler to Terri A. Monroe, 1212 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Gregory L. Waller Trustee to Eleanor A. K. Walters, 300 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $119,000

Amanda D. Rhim and Jonathan T. Pelfrey to Amanda D. and Jonathan T. Pelfrey, 229 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Patricia J. Davidson to Gregory and Brandy Lewis, 605 Walsh Dr., New Carlisle; no fee