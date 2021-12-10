Current cases:
21CV0364: Polo D. Harris v. Hazel Hilman, John Brashears, unknown spouse of John Brashears, unknown spouse of Hazel Hillman, Clark County Treasurer, quiet title.
21CV0365: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Joseph Gilmore, unknown spouse of Joseph Gilmore, foreclosure.
21CV0366: Sydney N. Trimbach v. Arica Shaw, punitive and compensatory damages.
All files are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Donald and Sharon Leatherman to Marcia Lockhard, 7746 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $60,000
Richard Coffee to Kenneth and Sarah Hicks, 225 Lammes Ln., New Carlisle; $230,000
Laura E. Lokai to Nicholas Scudder, 475 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $135,000
Christopher T. and Kathleen S. Wilkey to Auto Wash LLC, 548 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Mary E. Spitler to Terri A. Monroe, 1212 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Gregory L. Waller Trustee to Eleanor A. K. Walters, 300 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $119,000
Amanda D. Rhim and Jonathan T. Pelfrey to Amanda D. and Jonathan T. Pelfrey, 229 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee
Patricia J. Davidson to Gregory and Brandy Lewis, 605 Walsh Dr., New Carlisle; no fee