Current cases:
23CV0023: The Farmers & Merchants State Bank v. Mark Armstrong, Sarah Armstrong, R&A Fields Incorporation, Andrew Ross, Tiffany Ross, cognovit judgement.
23CV0024: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Amber Zeunen, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if any, of Amber Zeunen, foreclosure.
23CV0025: United Midwest Savings Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, John Does, Name Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries, of Donald E Summers Jr., AKA Donald E Summers and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Donald E Summers Jr., AKA Donald E Summers, foreclosure.
23CV0026: Republic Finance, LLC v. Carrie Craycraft, money on account.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Romain Yveterson, 33, of Springfield, packer and Wildette Pierre, 34, of Springfield, packer.
Ryan Moss, 41, of Springfield, machine operator and Priscilla Warren, 33, of Springfield, operator.
Property transfers:
Jason R. Bryant to Angela and Guy Lippoldt, 140 Countryside Drive, Enon; $162,500.
Dustin D. and Shawna L. Davis, 250 Western Ave., Enon; $160,000.
Linda and Thomas Wright to Linda K. Wright, 65 W. Hunter Drive, Enon; none.
Opal M. Helton to Melody Helton, 2625 St. Paris Pike, Springfield; $260,000.
Emily M. Armstrong to Deron Barnes, 1834 Devon Drive, Springfield; $238,400.
David Graham to Theodore Zachary Michael, 2610 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $175,000.
Lora and Gregg Hayes to Forest Hills LLC, 3928 Delmar Circle, Springfield; $220,000.
Pamela A. Ditmer to Terry W. Fuller, 1615 Thomas Drive, Springfield; $171,000.
Zachary T. Geis and Lisa M. Tatman to Heather Collinsworth, 4832 Chippendale Drive, Springfield; $189,900.