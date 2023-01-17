springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

23CV0023: The Farmers & Merchants State Bank v. Mark Armstrong, Sarah Armstrong, R&A Fields Incorporation, Andrew Ross, Tiffany Ross, cognovit judgement.

23CV0024: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Amber Zeunen, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if any, of Amber Zeunen, foreclosure.

23CV0025: United Midwest Savings Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, John Does, Name Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries, of Donald E Summers Jr., AKA Donald E Summers and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Donald E Summers Jr., AKA Donald E Summers, foreclosure.

23CV0026: Republic Finance, LLC v. Carrie Craycraft, money on account.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Romain Yveterson, 33, of Springfield, packer and Wildette Pierre, 34, of Springfield, packer.

Ryan Moss, 41, of Springfield, machine operator and Priscilla Warren, 33, of Springfield, operator.

Property transfers:

Jason R. Bryant to Angela and Guy Lippoldt, 140 Countryside Drive, Enon; $162,500.

Dustin D. and Shawna L. Davis, 250 Western Ave., Enon; $160,000.

Linda and Thomas Wright to Linda K. Wright, 65 W. Hunter Drive, Enon; none.

Opal M. Helton to Melody Helton, 2625 St. Paris Pike, Springfield; $260,000.

Emily M. Armstrong to Deron Barnes, 1834 Devon Drive, Springfield; $238,400.

David Graham to Theodore Zachary Michael, 2610 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $175,000.

Lora and Gregg Hayes to Forest Hills LLC, 3928 Delmar Circle, Springfield; $220,000.

Pamela A. Ditmer to Terry W. Fuller, 1615 Thomas Drive, Springfield; $171,000.

Zachary T. Geis and Lisa M. Tatman to Heather Collinsworth, 4832 Chippendale Drive, Springfield; $189,900.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
9 state, local officials reprimanded for violating state ethics law in...
3
WATCH: Unauthorized street takeover, burnouts leave intersection marked...
4
Clark County food bank braces for end of emergency aid
5
Wittenberg sociology majors gain experience through county reentry...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top