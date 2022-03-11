Current cases:
22CV0094: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Christina Trust as trustee for PNPMS Trust III v. Brian K. Lambert, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, unknown spouse, if any, of Brian Lambert, foreclosure.
22CV0095: Lisa Stoumile v. Eby-Brown Company LLC, Rahsaad J. Jones, Kevin M. Scott, BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois, as administrator Eby-Brown Company, LLC employee welfare benefit plan, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, other civil.
22CV0096: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kristen Adams, breach of contract.
22CV0097: Bank of America, N.A. v. Debbie A. Potts, breach of contract.
22CV0098: PNC Bank, National Association v. Dennis E. Stegner, Reliable Home Improvement, Attention: legal department, Carl W. Drake, Clark County Treasurer, City of Springfield, Ohio a Municipal Corporation, attention: legal department, John Does, names unknown, the unknown heirs, devisees, legates, beneficiaries of Dixie Pence and their unknown spouses and creditors and the unknown spouse of Dixie Pence, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Lauren C. Parke to Clint T. Vorhees, 1207 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $149,900
Tina L. and Alan J. Balmer to Caleb Lane and Kaitlyn Nicole Tuttle, 6125 W. National Road, Springfield; $197,000
Deborah L. Dalton to Ronald W. Dalton, 3858 Cloverdale Road, Medway; no fee
Patricia J. Byerman Trustee to GLH Growth LLC, 104-106 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $150,000
Sarah E. M. Russell to Sarah and Stephen Buckey, 219 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Craig House to Scott and Hope Romohr, 707 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $135,000
Park Hills Sentre LTD to Daniel Lewis Jr., 1518 Eagle City Road, Springfield; $31,000