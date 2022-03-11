22CV0098: PNC Bank, National Association v. Dennis E. Stegner, Reliable Home Improvement, Attention: legal department, Carl W. Drake, Clark County Treasurer, City of Springfield, Ohio a Municipal Corporation, attention: legal department, John Does, names unknown, the unknown heirs, devisees, legates, beneficiaries of Dixie Pence and their unknown spouses and creditors and the unknown spouse of Dixie Pence, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Lauren C. Parke to Clint T. Vorhees, 1207 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $149,900

Tina L. and Alan J. Balmer to Caleb Lane and Kaitlyn Nicole Tuttle, 6125 W. National Road, Springfield; $197,000

Deborah L. Dalton to Ronald W. Dalton, 3858 Cloverdale Road, Medway; no fee

Patricia J. Byerman Trustee to GLH Growth LLC, 104-106 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $150,000

Sarah E. M. Russell to Sarah and Stephen Buckey, 219 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Craig House to Scott and Hope Romohr, 707 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $135,000

Park Hills Sentre LTD to Daniel Lewis Jr., 1518 Eagle City Road, Springfield; $31,000