Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
25 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Hayley Alexandria Rowland, 27, of Carlisle, Kent., student and Amos Jackson Rose, 31, Carlisle, Kent., paramedic.

Property transfers:

Michael David Stuckey to Benjamin Glenn Saunders, 901 Olds Ave, Springfield; $50,000

Donna J. Cole Dolbeer to Janice Carol and Kenneth Joe Wilson, 2680 Prestwick Village Cir., Springfield; $248,900

Daniel E. Stanley to Lindsey Danielle Dabe, 2017 Westboro Ave., Springfield; $129,000

Janco LLC to Pamela Garrett, 2871 Caldwell St., Springfield; $160,000

Julia D. Valentine to Christine A. and Samuel H. Lough, 1810 Pinehurst Dr., Springfield; $190,000

Kimberly and Steven Aills to David Donahue and Nicole Birchfield; 938 Torrence Dr., Springfield; $220,000

Edward E. Spencer Trustee to Kristy Lynn and David Linn Bobb, 2925 Derr Road, Springfield; $186,000

Caryl J. Mueller to Amy Jill and Jeremiah David Cundiff, 2923 Derr Road, Springfield; $244,000

Georgene Knapke to Leslie Ray, 1229 Vester Ave., Springfield; no fee

