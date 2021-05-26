springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 1 hour ago

Marriage licenses:

Robert Watson, 63, of North Hampton, retired and Karen Hensley, 57, of North Hampton, LPN.

Michael Adamson, 58, of Springfield, semi-retired and Christy Chapman, 49, of Springfield, asset property manager.

Kalika Pulley, 19, of Springfield, retail and Daniel Sulfridge, 19, of South Charleston, retail.

Nathalie Thompson, 23, of Fairborn, nurse and Isaiah Higgins, 22, of Eau Claire, WI, student.

Property transfers:

Robert D. Cornwell to Kristopher L. Cornwell Trustee, 6903 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Joan Saunders to Jack and Sarah Hockett, 752 Free Road, New Carlisle; $269,900

Michael A. and Summer L. Powell to Michael A. Powell, 1637 Lammes Lane, New Carlisle; no fee

Joanne Oney to James Edward Oney Jr., 284 Winchester St., New Carlisle; no fee

Allen and S. June Humphreys to Allen Humphreys, 837 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Christina Thomas and Clyde Suttles to Christina Suttles, 4783 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; no fee

Raymah F. Thompson to Elizabeth Russell, 11348 Lower Valley Pike., Medway; $155,000

Diana Randall to Jeremy T. and Kylee R. Perry, 1021 Bittersweet Dr., New Carlisle; $127,900

Douglas J. and Helen E. Detwiler to Wesley A. and Brittany E. Brewer, 402 Falcon Dr., New Carlisle; $55,000

Robert D. and Charlene R. Cornwell to Kristopher L. Cornwell Trustee, 105 Heistand Dr., Donnelsville; no fee

Britt A. Wooten to Jescena Lynette Risner, 5602 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $170,000

Kenneth C. Wise and Team 3 Farms AB LLC, 3869 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $1,058,000

Gary W. and Julie L. Warwick to Gary W. Warwick, 1460 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; no fee

Amanda M. and Audis L. Roberts Jr., to Amanda M. Roberts, 3411 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; no fee

Kelley Lewis Ebert to Charles W. and Jennifer L. Duvall, 1026 George Allen Road, South Vienna; no fee

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top