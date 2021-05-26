Property transfers:

Robert D. Cornwell to Kristopher L. Cornwell Trustee, 6903 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Joan Saunders to Jack and Sarah Hockett, 752 Free Road, New Carlisle; $269,900

Michael A. and Summer L. Powell to Michael A. Powell, 1637 Lammes Lane, New Carlisle; no fee

Joanne Oney to James Edward Oney Jr., 284 Winchester St., New Carlisle; no fee

Allen and S. June Humphreys to Allen Humphreys, 837 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Christina Thomas and Clyde Suttles to Christina Suttles, 4783 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; no fee

Raymah F. Thompson to Elizabeth Russell, 11348 Lower Valley Pike., Medway; $155,000

Diana Randall to Jeremy T. and Kylee R. Perry, 1021 Bittersweet Dr., New Carlisle; $127,900

Douglas J. and Helen E. Detwiler to Wesley A. and Brittany E. Brewer, 402 Falcon Dr., New Carlisle; $55,000

Robert D. and Charlene R. Cornwell to Kristopher L. Cornwell Trustee, 105 Heistand Dr., Donnelsville; no fee

Britt A. Wooten to Jescena Lynette Risner, 5602 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $170,000

Kenneth C. Wise and Team 3 Farms AB LLC, 3869 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $1,058,000

Gary W. and Julie L. Warwick to Gary W. Warwick, 1460 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; no fee

Amanda M. and Audis L. Roberts Jr., to Amanda M. Roberts, 3411 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; no fee

Kelley Lewis Ebert to Charles W. and Jennifer L. Duvall, 1026 George Allen Road, South Vienna; no fee