Marriage licenses:
Robert Watson, 63, of North Hampton, retired and Karen Hensley, 57, of North Hampton, LPN.
Michael Adamson, 58, of Springfield, semi-retired and Christy Chapman, 49, of Springfield, asset property manager.
Kalika Pulley, 19, of Springfield, retail and Daniel Sulfridge, 19, of South Charleston, retail.
Nathalie Thompson, 23, of Fairborn, nurse and Isaiah Higgins, 22, of Eau Claire, WI, student.
Property transfers:
Robert D. Cornwell to Kristopher L. Cornwell Trustee, 6903 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Joan Saunders to Jack and Sarah Hockett, 752 Free Road, New Carlisle; $269,900
Michael A. and Summer L. Powell to Michael A. Powell, 1637 Lammes Lane, New Carlisle; no fee
Joanne Oney to James Edward Oney Jr., 284 Winchester St., New Carlisle; no fee
Allen and S. June Humphreys to Allen Humphreys, 837 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee
Christina Thomas and Clyde Suttles to Christina Suttles, 4783 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; no fee
Raymah F. Thompson to Elizabeth Russell, 11348 Lower Valley Pike., Medway; $155,000
Diana Randall to Jeremy T. and Kylee R. Perry, 1021 Bittersweet Dr., New Carlisle; $127,900
Douglas J. and Helen E. Detwiler to Wesley A. and Brittany E. Brewer, 402 Falcon Dr., New Carlisle; $55,000
Robert D. and Charlene R. Cornwell to Kristopher L. Cornwell Trustee, 105 Heistand Dr., Donnelsville; no fee
Britt A. Wooten to Jescena Lynette Risner, 5602 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $170,000
Kenneth C. Wise and Team 3 Farms AB LLC, 3869 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $1,058,000
Gary W. and Julie L. Warwick to Gary W. Warwick, 1460 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; no fee
Amanda M. and Audis L. Roberts Jr., to Amanda M. Roberts, 3411 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; no fee
Kelley Lewis Ebert to Charles W. and Jennifer L. Duvall, 1026 George Allen Road, South Vienna; no fee