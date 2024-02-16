23CV0175: Shawna Michener v. Jason Perry, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, action for money.

23CV0176: Ayona R. Lane v. Dustin D. Kidd, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

23CV0177: Security Credit Services, LLC v. Patricia Young, Timothy Young, breach of contract.

23CV0178: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, One Main Financial Group, LLC for Wilmington Trust, N.A., Brianna L. Pierce, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Brianna Lynn Pierce, foreclosure.

23CV0179: Holly Lannert v. Leroy P. Sengstock, complaint for damages.

23CV0180: Mariner Finance, LLC to Robert J. Adkins, action for money.

23CV0181: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Alycia Stein, David Stein, action for money.

23CV0182: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Eric M. Holland, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

GracieAnn R. Walden, 18, of Springfield and Jonathon A. Oswald, 19, of Springfield, furniture sales lead.

Property transfers:

Jeff D. and Jennifer L. Hall to Jeff D. and Jennifer L. Hall, trustees, 10581 Kendig Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Donald E. and Carol J. Sands to Donald E. Sands, 1024 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Lonnie Adkins to DeAndre M. Steward, 443 W. Carpenter Drive, New Carlisle; $173,300.

Linda F. Lorenz to Chad Winters and Terry Rybicki, 978 Enon Road, New Carlisle; $245,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Saucedo Properties LLC, 119 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $112,500.

Ryan R. Christopher and Joshua Koronich to Prestige Partnership Properties LLC, 111 E. Jackson St., New Carlisle; $0.

Clark Land Company LLC to Robert A. and Leslie D. Clark, 801, 805 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $0.

Timothy L. Byron and Angela M. Wilcox to Angela M. Wilcox, 100 Smith St., New Carlisle; $0.

Lee Bragg to Lee Bragg, 507 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $0.

John E. Barker to Gregory A. Barker, trustee, 1129 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; $0.