BreakingNews
Police: Body believed to be missing 5-year-old Columbus boy found

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
19 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

23CV0174: MyCUmortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Amanda M. Roberts, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Amanda M. Roberts, foreclosure.

23CV0175: Shawna Michener v. Jason Perry, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, action for money.

23CV0176: Ayona R. Lane v. Dustin D. Kidd, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

23CV0177: Security Credit Services, LLC v. Patricia Young, Timothy Young, breach of contract.

23CV0178: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, One Main Financial Group, LLC for Wilmington Trust, N.A., Brianna L. Pierce, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Brianna Lynn Pierce, foreclosure.

23CV0179: Holly Lannert v. Leroy P. Sengstock, complaint for damages.

23CV0180: Mariner Finance, LLC to Robert J. Adkins, action for money.

23CV0181: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Alycia Stein, David Stein, action for money.

23CV0182: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Eric M. Holland, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

GracieAnn R. Walden, 18, of Springfield and Jonathon A. Oswald, 19, of Springfield, furniture sales lead.

Property transfers:

Jeff D. and Jennifer L. Hall to Jeff D. and Jennifer L. Hall, trustees, 10581 Kendig Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Donald E. and Carol J. Sands to Donald E. Sands, 1024 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Lonnie Adkins to DeAndre M. Steward, 443 W. Carpenter Drive, New Carlisle; $173,300.

Linda F. Lorenz to Chad Winters and Terry Rybicki, 978 Enon Road, New Carlisle; $245,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Saucedo Properties LLC, 119 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $112,500.

Ryan R. Christopher and Joshua Koronich to Prestige Partnership Properties LLC, 111 E. Jackson St., New Carlisle; $0.

Clark Land Company LLC to Robert A. and Leslie D. Clark, 801, 805 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $0.

Timothy L. Byron and Angela M. Wilcox to Angela M. Wilcox, 100 Smith St., New Carlisle; $0.

Lee Bragg to Lee Bragg, 507 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $0.

John E. Barker to Gregory A. Barker, trustee, 1129 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Work expected to begin for 150-home development planned for north...
3
What’s happening this weekend: Squadron demonstration, 5K run and more
4
Clark State to celebrate annual Charter Night
5
Semi hauling vehicles catches fire in Springfield
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top