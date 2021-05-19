21CV0132: Kimberly Sprinkle v. Brookdale Senior Living Inc., John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0133: Michelle Hunter v. Navistar International Transportation, Stephanie McCloud Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0134: ACD Group LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe and/or Jane Doe Unknown Heirs Devisees Legatees Administrators Executors and Assigns of Sue White, John Doe Unknown Spouse of Sue White, Paul White, Paula White, foreclosure.

All fillings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

James Wolfcomer, 30, of Springfield, N/A and Brittany Mollett, 27, of Springfield, home health care.

Danielle Roush, 28, of Springfield, unemployed and Carl Wilson, 29, of Springfield, mobile phlebotomist.

Eleni Lindsay, 27, of Springfield, MGR and James Whitt, 33, of Springfield, MGR.

Stephen Donovan, 50, of New Carlisle, disabled and Collette Mata, 52, of New Carlisle, server.

Logan Hylinski, 24, of Springfield, client service lead and Riley Richardson, 26, of Springfield, electroplating technician.

Hannah Patterson, 24, of Enon, teacher and Kaleb Holbrook, 24, of Fairborn, exercise coordinator.

Property transfers:

Mitchell L. Greene to The Cornell Group LLC, 5227 Wakefield Dr., Fairborn; $95,900

Jason and Camille Malucci to Amanda M. Hill and Christopher M. Walton, 2734 Hustead Road, Springfield; $375,000

Mary Nell Rhodes to Sondra Baxter, 6484 Manete St., Springfield; no fee

Kathryn Turner to Wayne R. Wilson Jr., 10796 Haddix Road, Fairborn; $78,800

Ann Parks to Joshua Trig David and Ann Parks, 140 Maricopa Cir., Enon; no fee

John S. Ramby to Melissa L. Pennington, 4705 E. County Line Road, Springfield; $150,000

Deborah B. and Michael A. Chapman to Craig and Stephanie Flaherty, 3066 Aubree Lane, Springfield; $340,000

Jeffery L. and Penny S. McClure to Billy Agee, 4626 Laredo St., Springfield; $175,900

Marissa and Brock Gnau to Jason D. and Tonya J. Cox, 4349 Reno Road, Springfield; $183,800