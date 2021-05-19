Current cases:
21CV0128: Daniel Crowley Jr. v. Lori Newton-Chiles, Gregory Chiles, Integon Indemnity Corporation, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, John Does 1-5, personal injury.
21CV0129: Crown Asset Management LLC v. Amanda Roberts, action for money.
21CV0130: Tawanda Pegram v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Debbie Swigert, personal injury.
21CV0131: American Homeownership Preservation Trust Series, U.S. Bank Trust National Association v. Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, breach of contract.
21CV0132: Kimberly Sprinkle v. Brookdale Senior Living Inc., John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0133: Michelle Hunter v. Navistar International Transportation, Stephanie McCloud Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0134: ACD Group LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe and/or Jane Doe Unknown Heirs Devisees Legatees Administrators Executors and Assigns of Sue White, John Doe Unknown Spouse of Sue White, Paul White, Paula White, foreclosure.
All fillings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
James Wolfcomer, 30, of Springfield, N/A and Brittany Mollett, 27, of Springfield, home health care.
Danielle Roush, 28, of Springfield, unemployed and Carl Wilson, 29, of Springfield, mobile phlebotomist.
Eleni Lindsay, 27, of Springfield, MGR and James Whitt, 33, of Springfield, MGR.
Stephen Donovan, 50, of New Carlisle, disabled and Collette Mata, 52, of New Carlisle, server.
Logan Hylinski, 24, of Springfield, client service lead and Riley Richardson, 26, of Springfield, electroplating technician.
Hannah Patterson, 24, of Enon, teacher and Kaleb Holbrook, 24, of Fairborn, exercise coordinator.
Property transfers:
Mitchell L. Greene to The Cornell Group LLC, 5227 Wakefield Dr., Fairborn; $95,900
Jason and Camille Malucci to Amanda M. Hill and Christopher M. Walton, 2734 Hustead Road, Springfield; $375,000
Mary Nell Rhodes to Sondra Baxter, 6484 Manete St., Springfield; no fee
Kathryn Turner to Wayne R. Wilson Jr., 10796 Haddix Road, Fairborn; $78,800
Ann Parks to Joshua Trig David and Ann Parks, 140 Maricopa Cir., Enon; no fee
John S. Ramby to Melissa L. Pennington, 4705 E. County Line Road, Springfield; $150,000
Deborah B. and Michael A. Chapman to Craig and Stephanie Flaherty, 3066 Aubree Lane, Springfield; $340,000
Jeffery L. and Penny S. McClure to Billy Agee, 4626 Laredo St., Springfield; $175,900
Marissa and Brock Gnau to Jason D. and Tonya J. Cox, 4349 Reno Road, Springfield; $183,800