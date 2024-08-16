24CV0610: PNC Bank, National Association v. Belinda C. Torsell, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Corey S. Shirey, 33, of Springfield, lawn care and Kenisha E. Moreland, 32, of Springfield, caregiver.

Roy R. Keaton Jr., 35, of South Vienna, farmhand and Holly F. Mershon, 39, of South Vienna, STNA.

Barry N. Scott, 45, of South Vienna, ODOT and Lynda J. Purvis, 52, of South Vienna, registered nurse.

Property transfers:

Chester E. Coleman to Candice Jones, 421, 423 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Karen Solenthaler, trustee to Teri Yoder, 2022 West Mile Road, Springfield; $244,000.

Marie B. and Herlex Duplessy to Delia Manus, 1414 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $49,500.

Heather R. Allen to David and Ashley Hoagland, 1407 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $83,000.

Eugenia K. Kemp to Brian Kemp, 1843 Wittenberg Blvd. W., Springfield; $0.

Jacqueline Holloway to Jeffrey L. and Jeanine F. Kircher, 6 E. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $123,000.

David C. Wilderson to Sheryl D. Wilkerson, 237 W. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $0.

Tyson Dearmond to Christian Dearmond, 467 Harrison St., Springfield; $3,500.

Ronald L. and Teresa A. Carroll to Jorge Valenzuela, 511 Linden Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

Michael E. Richardson to Michael E. Richardson Jr., 335 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Advantage Home Solutions LLC, trustee to Mohammad Qundah, 1008 S. Center St., Springfield; $44,100.

Comfort Living LLC to Jancilia A. and Gamaniel P. Cox, 667 Homeview Ave., Springfield; $27,000.

Leon Lash Jr. to Lash and Sons Holdings LLC, 923 Linden Ave., Springfield; $1,000.

Gayle Sarff to Gayle Sarff and Susan A. Sullivan, 910 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Eric M. Gray to Florence Dormeville and Jano Auguste, 557-559 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $155,000.

Jason and Andrea Sorrell to Travis Lowery, 705 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $145,000.

CBMM Properties LLC to JAMSRL LLC, 378 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Elmer Gonzalez, 525-527 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $115,000.

Roger Channels to Rene F. Duarte, 617 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

John A. Gudorf, trustee to Ralph and Leonard J. Chery, 508 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $76,500.

Dawn M. and Michael D. Johnson to Marygena and Hugh I. Lynn II, trustees, 252 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $485,000.

Cayla J. and Jacob D. Nathaniel to Jacob D. and Cayla J. Nathaniel, trustees, 1800 Longview Drive, Springfield; $0.

John D. Jones to Byron Shockley, 139 E. Harding Road, Springfield; $10,000.

William D. Lightner to William D. and Sierra R. Lightner, 1511 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Robert N. Stemen, trustee to Marry A. Perez, 104 Sycamore St., Medway; $12,000.

David L. and Ethel L. Hull to David L. Hull, 1517 Beach Drive, Medway; $0.

Scot and Elizabeth Sinkhorn to Elizabeth Sinkhorn, 927 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $0.

Adriana Lozano to Enriqueta Z. Garnica, 1221 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Radiant Investment Group LLC to Kevin Neff and Shawn Alyssa, 926 Scarff Road, New Carlisle; $215,000.

Blue Rock Select LLC to Gary L. Deaton, 201 Smith Blvd., New Carlisle; $236,500.

Larry K. Patton to Susan J. Patton, 4184 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $0.

Betty L. Hall to Nathan and Denae Rogers, 4645 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $200,000.

William L. Faulder to Daniel P. and Kelly Maxson, 6217 Johnson Road, Springfield; $175,000.

Jay R. and Melinda K. Cook to Melinda K. Cook, 5890 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $0.

Donnie Ashley to Shannon W. Ashley, 2920 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $0.

Jacob Scott to TY Investments LLC, 3040 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $250,000.

Michael Chism to James Fulton, 1632 Ridgeway Drive, Springfield; $195,000.

Lindsay M. Henderson to Lindsay M. and Kyle Travis, 5583 Peach Blossom Court, Springfield; $0.

Robert G. Kalinyak to Eileen A. and Nicole M. Gardner, 2031 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $185,000.

Roy J. and Sarah D. Moore to Jennifer and Robert Kitchen, 4764 Sullivan Road, Springfield; $70,000.

Shelley O’Connor to Master S Property Investments LLC, 95 Western Ave., Enon; $121,100.

James C. and Lillian M. Elliott to James C. and Lillian M. Elliott, 1117 Cardinal Drive, Enon; $0.