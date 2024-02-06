BreakingNews
Current cases:

23CV0128: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Christian Sipe, breach of contract.

23CV0129: American Builders & Contractors Supply Co Inc. v. Woodard Claims Management & Consulting LLC, Justin Woodard, Kristen Woodard, breach of contract.

23CV0130: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Leah R. Cox, breach of contract.

23CV0131: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Steven Meadows, breach of contract.

23CV0132: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Connie S. Osborne, Douglas Osborne, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Michael N. Eid, 33, of New Carlisle, unemployed and Maria I. Roque Rivera, 29, of New Carlisle, project coordinator.

Darnell J. Pope, 26, of New Carlisle, lube tech and Taylor D. Shelton, 23, of New Carlisle, gas station manager.

Leann M. Hayes, 45, of New Carlisle, stay at home mom and Douglas M. Gridler Jr., 46, of New Carlisle, truck driver.

Abigail R. Patsiavos, 25, of Springfield, merchandising and Jacob J. Gutierrez, 25, of Springfield, contractor.

Dortha V. Science, 33, of Enon, accountant and Kyle A. Richards, 34, of Enon, railroad maintainer.

Taylor J. Drews, 23, of Springfield, engineering manager and Samuel W. Adkins, 23, of Enon, welder.

Property transfers:

Scott F. Wilson and Carole L. Cook to Scott F. and Carole L. Wilson, 586 Aberfelda Drive, Springfield; $0.

Betty Ingle to Matthew J. Ingle, 411 Sassafras Drive, Springfield; $70,000.

Charles L. Siner to Amy and Harry S. Tyree IV, 4025 Mallard Ave., Springfield; $340,000.

Bernice J. Parish to Elliott W. Harris, 715 Mohawk Drive, Springfield; $285,000.

Christopher Hocker to Aug Property Investments Inc., 515 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $80,400.

NVR Inc. to Parker Flood and Lauren Borton, 197 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $268,700.

