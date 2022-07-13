springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0313: Fifth Third Bank, Successor by Merger to Fifth Third Bank Western Ohio v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Unknown Occupant, Name Unknown, Georgianna Sarven, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Georgianna Sarven, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

22CV0314: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Estella Campbell, James Campbell, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jordan Schneider, 32, of Springfield, forensic examiner and Christopher Rhyan, 32, of Springfield, truck driver.

Erika McWhorter, 48, of Springfield, juvenile court officer and DeShaun Williams, 47, of Springfield, equipment maintenance.

Christy Harris, 47, of South Vienna, clerk and Michael Shepard, 39, of South Vienna, tool and die setter.

Celedonio Vazquez Calvo, 37, of Springfield and Glendy Morales Ventura, 30, of Springfield.

Samantha Swygart, 31, of Enon, technical recruiter and Matthew Armentrout, 34, of Enon, loader.

