Current cases:

23CV0622: SAC Finance Inc. v. Vondretta M. Jamison, action for money.

23CV0623: Amber Barnhouse v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, William Sister, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Timothy L. Lovering, 55, of Springfield, truck driver and Sonia C. Slaven, 58, of Springfield, HR lead.

Paula D. Slagle, 59, of Medway, pharmacy tech and William D. Owens, 61, of Medway, machinist.

Jacob D. Richardson, 27, of Enon, accountant and Madisyn B. Lacey, 26, of Springfield, substance abuse council.

Michael J. Feagle, 48, of New Carlisle, loader operator/HE and Amy C. Booker, 48, of New Carlisle, production operator.

Property transfers:

Zachary T. Birkholz to Down Home Property Solutions LLC, 125 Countryside Drive, Enon; $65,000.

Sarah Rice to Sean M. Freeze, 74 Estelle Ave., Enon; $147,000.

Kelby M. Kittles to Cindy Michael, 388 S. Xenia St., Enon; $165,000.

David J. and Sherryl Miller to David J. and Sherry L. Miller, 440 S. Xenia St., Enon; none.

Karen L. Saum to Kahlin A. Kelly and Kevin J. Murphy, 3851 Mumper Road, Springfield; $245,000.

Samuel B. Elliott, trustee to Howard P. Garrett, 3933 Tacoma St., Springfield; $250,000.

Richard D. Bare to Melissa S. Thomas, 4126 Tacoma St., Springfield; $92,500.

William E. Skeens Jr. and Kristin E. Skeens to Kristin E. Skeens, 5317 Stoneridge Drive, Springfield; none.

Sharon Carty to Sharon Algren, 4815 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; none.

Erin P. Rohrer to Jodie L. Nuss, 4323 Carona St., Springfield; $165,000.

Thomas L. Rush to Joseph P. Ater, 1253 McGillivray Ave., Springfield; $235,000.

Guy and Rosemary Infante to Guy Infante, 5741 Victorian Way, Springfield; none.