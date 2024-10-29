24CV0815: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Michael Franklin, Deborah L. York Padilla, breach of contract.

24CV0816: Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority c/o Zwicker & Associates, PC v. Dakota J. McKinnon, breach of contract.

24CV0817: Deere & Company v. Newview Property Maintenance & Hardscapes, LLC, Jesse T. Ward, replevin.

24CV0818: Stone Creek Financial, Inc. c/o Slovin & Associates Co. LPA v. Shane Keyton, breach of contract.

24CV0819: H&S Financial, Inc. c/o Slovin & Associates Co., LPA v. Amanda Pommeranz, breach of contract.

24CV0820: Capital One N.A v. Paul Greathouse, breach of contract.

24CV0821: Andrea Elizabeth Guevara v. City of Springfield, Ohio, preliminary and permanent injunction.

24CV0822: Midfirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Daniel Ray Martin, AKA Daniel R. Martin if any), Daniel Ray Martin, Ohio Receivables LLC, foreclosure.

Property transfers:

Gem City Housing Initiative LLC Omer Issa, 814 W. North St., Springfield; $0.

JNEW LLC to 826 HYAF LLC, 824-826 W. Main St., Springfield; $115,000.

Double E. Properties LLC to Kolton W. Rice and Kelsey Belford, 1543 Malden Ave., Springfield; $169,000.

Mark E. Kerns to Nicholas E. Zimmerman, 1219 Albemarle Road, Springfield; $50,000.

Lorraine E. Ogden to James E. Kincaid, 482 Ridgeview Circle N., Springfield; $160,000.

Charles Robinson and Sarah Hawkins to Julie Torres and Raul Vititoe, 606 S. Arlington Ave., Springfield; $125,000.

Zakkery Acles to Cody R. Lough, 817 Homestead Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Patricia M. Kearns to Joseph Greentree, 204 N. Arlington Ave., Springfield; 85,000.

Plato N. Pavlatos, trustee to HNH Properties LLC, 23 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $38,500.

Nike D. Lagos, trustee to HNH Properties LLC, 17 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $38,500.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Joseph E. and Norma K. Kimmel, 2733 Berger Ave., Springfield; $0.

Anthony D. Chavez and Jane Prasad to Vincent A. Pack and Janet A. Mann, 2501 Roberts Ave., Springfield; $95,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to The Hen and Chicks Company LLC, 1401, 1411 Selma Road, Springfield; $0.

Dawn D. Garrett to Mr. Deeds LLC, 227 S. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Betty J. and Gilbert M. Murray Sr. to Pierre E. Dorcenat, 957 Selma Road, Springfield; $37,600.

David R. Easter to Matt Miller, 605-607 Hubert Ave., Springfield; $16,500.

Randall C. Lynch to Justin Lynch, 814 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $115,000.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to Courtney Reese, 730 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $86,000.

Julie Torres to Torita F. Fout and Ashley Brittin, 733 N. Florence St., Springfield; $125,000.

Robert E. Coonrod and Ann N. Vaughn to Robert E. and Ann M. Coonrod, 925 Avondale Ave., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Jose M. Galdamez, 1805 Morgan St., Springfield; $38,500.

Dorothy A. Friley to Guyanie Callahan, 1641 Yorkshire Court, Springfield; $223,600.

Housing Connection of Clark County Inc. to Jarrett Howell, 1223-1225 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $156,000.

Orca Holdings LLC to Mr. Deeds LLC, 234 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

Robert S. French and Tami P. French to Tami P. French, 1418 Center Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Robert L. and Judith A. Kramer to Robert L. Kramer, 1425-1427 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $0.

Curtis P. Gaines Jr. to PGG Real Estate LLC, 1558 Center Blvd., Springfield; $10,000.

William H. White to Valerie Cooper, 603 Rice St., Springfield; $1,000.

Watoga Holdings LLC to Watoga Holdings LLC, 526-528B S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $0.

Michael and Sharon Arbaugh to Elizabeth and Brian W. Frantz Sr., 520, 524-526 Vine St., Springfield; $0.

Waylon Darrell to WLD Investments Co LLC, 208 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $0.

Noah D. Williams to Williteral Enterprises LLC, 907-913 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Sherman Humphrey to Sheila H. Morris, 1212 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $0.

David L. Emmel to David L. and Paula M. Emmel, 360 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $0.

KAJA Holdings 2 LLC to Fadel A. Qendah, 504 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $55,700.

Norma Dillon to Rebeccca D. Frangopoulos, 285 Ridge Mall Drive, Springfield; $0.

Sandra C. Hearlihy to Patrick and Megan McGee, 117 Englewood Road, Springfield; $85,000.