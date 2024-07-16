24CV0529: MyUSA Credit Union Inc. v. Paul V. Tucker, breach of contract.

24CV0530: Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Successor by Merger to Fifth Third Bank Western Ohio v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, Name Unknown, Emily Miller, Matthew Miller, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Their Spouses and Creditors, Legatees and the Fiduciary of the Estate, and Spouse and Creditors of Rhoda L. Miller Deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Emily Miller, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Matthew Miller, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

24CV0531: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. v. Bank of America, N.A., Capital One, NA, Clark County Treasurer, Crabtree Drilling, LLC, Unknown Spouse, if any, of David M. Watson, II, David M. Watson, II, foreclosure.

24CV0532: Nathaniel Fries, Kaleb McCall v. 4 Aces Realty, LLC c/o Paul M. Ober, Lucia Ober, Paul Ober, Maria Stephens, Scott Stephens, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Guiana Altema, 41, of Springfield, packer and Fritzner Chevalier, 34, of Springfield.

Marie K. Altema, 44, of Springfield and Merino Michaud, 37, of Springfield, packer.

Property transfers:

Community Hospital of Springfield to Mental Health Services of Clark County, 2507, 2515, 2519 E. High St., Springfield; $0.

Catz Real Estate LLC to Holli McClanahan, 330 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Dwight M. Gilpin and Diane E. Applin to Lourdes A. Westbrook, 1980 Kenton St., Springfield; $75,000.

Shane D. Underwood to Andrea B. Suman and Christoher R. Fenwick, 2671 Elmore Drive, Springfield; $133,000.

Jacob B. Howald to Heather Williams, 2121 Larch St., Springfield; $13,500.

Jessica Brooks to Dianne M. Thompson, 2220 Beatrice St., Springfield; $133,000.

Roland E. and Brenda K. Craig to Shelly Padilla, 2403 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $0.

Bryan W. Peterson to Michael G. Walters and Davita Watkins, 140-142 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $127,000.

Camelab LLC to Pablo Estupinan, 713-715 Southfield Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Jonathan K. Perrin to Kashkish Inc., 1218 Mound St., Springfield; $15,500.

James C. and Charles W. Graham Jr. to Kashkish Inc., 736 Kenton St., Springfield; $39,000.

Charles E. Wells Jr. to Charles E. Wells Jr., 308 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lisa Gochenouer to Andrea E. Guevara, 1420 Warder St., Springfield; $46,500.

William L. Kunkle to Alyson and Mark E. Kunkle, 301 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

Takako Burley to Monica Williams, trustee, 1642 Yorkshire Court, Springfield; $0.

Susan L. Ritch to James Higgins, 223 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $105,000.

Christopher Walker to Samantha Gregory, 27 W. Glenwood Ave., Springfield; $77,300.

Willie E. Rogers to Dargline Eustache, 1622-1624 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $45,000.

Roundtree Home Solutions LLC to Gilbert Fortil, 425-427 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $52,000.

Clark County Ohio Board to Mark E. Kerns, 444, 448 E. High St., Springfield; $76,000.

Jerry Rude to Brent Upshaw, 360 Gallagher St., Springfield; $2,000.

Chad Robinson to Telma Finoti, 334 Fair St., Springfield; $60,000.

Aug Property Investments LLC to Jeffrey Huggins, 924 S. Center St., Springfield; $139,000.

Neighborhood Housing Partnership to William Truss, 742 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

John E. and Marry Ann Marburger to John E. Marburger, 1208 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $0.

Joshua Saide to Joshua and Marina Saide, 1102-1104 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Envision Enterprises LLC to Andreina and Fritz B. Martel, 605 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Bryan T. Stewart to Michael A. Pikey, 309 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $95,000.

Sheila E. Rice to Sheila E. Rice, trustee, 1703 Longview Drive, Springfield; $0.

Scott and Jamie Norris to Mad River Referral Services LLC, 2219 Union Road, Medway; $0.

Larry R. and Karen L. Henschen to Karen L. Henschen, 3222 Delrey Road, Springfield; $0.

John H. Bolle and Joanne B. Taylor, trustees to John H. Bolle, trustee, 2373 Shrine Road, Springfield; $0.

Anita J. Massie to Ty and Lori Peshek, 5406 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; $50,000.

Millard and Margaret A. Rife to Millard L. Rife Jr., 107 North St., Tremont City; $0.