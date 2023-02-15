Current cases:
23CV0105: Terrance Locke v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Topre America Corp, bureau of workers comp appeal.
23CV0106: The Richwood Banking Company, successor by merger to Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield v. Mark Hastings, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Phillip V. and Evelyn J. Weber to Makala Jae Myers, 1035 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $421,000.
Robert G. Smith to Ronald C. Mumma, 812 Corvette Ave., New Carlisle; $72,000.
William R. and Sandra L. Christy to William R. Christy, 11312 W. National Road, New Carlisle; none.
Jensen Oswill to Arch City Realty Group, 1669 Lambers Drive, New Carlisle; $142,000.
Medway United Methodist Church Inc. to McKee Investments LLC, 2524 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $137,300.
Tena B. Jackson to Lionheart Group LLC, 1115 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $70,000.
Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO, 778 Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $384,000.
Cindy L. Roberts to Eric and Leane R. Lokai, 136 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $238,000.
Venture Real Estate Group LLC to David and Vicci Fikes, trustees, 318 S. Adams St., New Carlisle; $179,900.
Genesis 7 Properties Limited to Charlene Hall, 1003 White Pine St., New Carlisle; $151,900.
Roger L. Lewis to Roger Lee Lewis Jr., 702 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; none.
Lori A. Ritzenthaler to Marc T. Vlasic, 212 Smith St., New Carlisle; $240,000.
Gregory E. and Brooke Suarez to Gregory Suarez, 6601 Upper Valley Pike, Urbana; none.