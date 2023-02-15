Phillip V. and Evelyn J. Weber to Makala Jae Myers, 1035 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $421,000.

Robert G. Smith to Ronald C. Mumma, 812 Corvette Ave., New Carlisle; $72,000.

William R. and Sandra L. Christy to William R. Christy, 11312 W. National Road, New Carlisle; none.

Jensen Oswill to Arch City Realty Group, 1669 Lambers Drive, New Carlisle; $142,000.

Medway United Methodist Church Inc. to McKee Investments LLC, 2524 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $137,300.

Tena B. Jackson to Lionheart Group LLC, 1115 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $70,000.

Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO, 778 Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $384,000.

Cindy L. Roberts to Eric and Leane R. Lokai, 136 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $238,000.

Venture Real Estate Group LLC to David and Vicci Fikes, trustees, 318 S. Adams St., New Carlisle; $179,900.

Genesis 7 Properties Limited to Charlene Hall, 1003 White Pine St., New Carlisle; $151,900.

Roger L. Lewis to Roger Lee Lewis Jr., 702 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; none.

Lori A. Ritzenthaler to Marc T. Vlasic, 212 Smith St., New Carlisle; $240,000.

Gregory E. and Brooke Suarez to Gregory Suarez, 6601 Upper Valley Pike, Urbana; none.