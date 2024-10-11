24CV0768: U.S. Bank N.A. v. Christopher Jacobs, breach of contract.

24CV0769: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Danny L. Mosier, action for money.

24CV0770: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Melissa Baker, action for money.

24CV0771: Bank Of America , N.A. v. Corey Nathan Mcdermott, action for money.

24CV0772: Bradley Aiple v. Ethan Davis, Grange Insurance Company, UMR, Inc., as Third-Party Administrator for American Honda Motor Company, action for money.

24CV0773: Wayne Edward Woodruff v. Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Step Trucking, Isakov Sukhrat, personal injury.

24CV0774: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Carla Swift, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chelsea L. Smith, 31, of Springfield, vet tech and Hunter C. Barnes, 30, of Springfield, quality supervisor.

Tshepiso E. Baloyi Jr., 27, of Atlanta, GA, none and Nadia K. Smith, 34, of Springfield, none.

Rebecca M. Strickland, 24, of New Carlisle, massage therapist and Noah S. M. Spauer, 24, of New Carlisle, EMT-B.

Natasha L. Phillips, 40, of Springfield, nursing and Elissa L. Satterly, 46, of Springfield, professional driver.

Property transfers:

Dwight M. Gilpin and Diane E. Applin to Lourdes A. Westbrook, 1980 Kenton St., Springfield; $75,000.

Jean Philistin to Nichole Callicoat, 1257 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $120,000.

Thomas H. Scott to Thomas H. and Brenda L. Scott, 2677 Allen Drive, Springfield; $0.

Thomas H. Scott to Thomas H. and Brenda L. Scott, 2736, 2803 Morton Drive, Springfield; $0.

Chasity N. Mosteller to Adrian L. Stickland, 104 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $157,000.

Rae J. Forrest and Joe R. Short to Punjasahib Investment Company, 34 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $85,000.

Grabill Construction LLC to Shawn T. and Sherri Dunn, 2805 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $185,000.

Telfair Investments LLC to Wendy Kegley, 1766 Magnolia Blvd., Springfield; $117,000.

Max DeLong to Max DeLong, 2663 Merrit St., Springfield; $1,000.

Mr. Deeds LLC to Tonya L. Marion, 1218 Rice St., Springfield; $125,000.

Andrea E. Guevara to Pedro S. Zepeda, 1010 Elder St., Springfield; $15,000.

Edward J. Fritz Jr. to Tammy Mundy, 958 Selma Road, Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Lisa M. and Michael Gray, 1764 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $0.

Thomas H. Soctt to Thomas H. and Brenda L. Scott, 924 Gothic St., Springfield; $0.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Melinda Mcafee, 1026 Middle St., Springfield; $35,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Four Visions Management LLC, 1628 E. Main St., Springfield; $120,000.

Old Jefferson Investment LLC to Kody L. Sickles, 1700 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $46,600.

Church Baptist Mt. Pilgrim of Springfield to Terrence and Melissa Litwiller, 1746 Kentucky Ave., Springfield; $1,200.

Custom Recapping Inc. to Edwin Ayuketah, 126 Linden Ave., Springfield; $400,000.

Jose M. Cabrera to Lissage Exume, 125 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Sherman Humphrey to Sheila H. Morris, 1212 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $0.

Angela D. Biddle to Rina E. Acosta Hernandez, 664 Homeview Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Ohio Green Properties LLC to Michelet and Daphnee Thelumar, 1202-1204 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $89,000.

Jason L. Barlow to Jason and Rachele Barlow, 617-619 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $0.

Gregory and Teresa M. Rose to Anthony A. Bleything, 29 Mill Run Place, Springfield; $265,800.

Bart W. Little to Bart W. and Tara L. Little, 110 Dover Road, Springfield; $0.

Scott A. King to Scott A. and Audra J. King, 1757 Stratford Place, Springfield; $0.

Harter M. Jackson, trustee to Larry G. and Mary T. Skiles, 1612 Woodedge Road, Springfield; $330,000.

Scott A. and Audra J. King to Verona Properties LLC, 1216, 1224, 1230 N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

US Bank National Association Trustee to Muayad Qendah, 366 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $89,100.

Amy B. Margolin to Randy W. and Teresa A. Collins, 209 E. Main St., Springfield; $40,000.

Bryan K. Hull to Brandi L. Baird, 531 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $0.

Ramah M. and Linda S. Triplett to Linda S. Triplett, 45 Elm Road, Medway; $0.

Myranda and Kaleb Brown to Mary Bonham, 39 Dogwood Road, Medway; $165,000.

Anthony T. Pelton to Alejandro R. and Jennifer Arevalos, 1750 Lundgren Road, New Carlisle; $170,000.