Laura Recinos Martinez, 24, of Springfield, N/A and Berkeley Hernandez Reyes, 27, of Springfield, N/A.

Billy Hennings, 23, of Springfield, operator and Sarah Wilson, 23, of Springfield, ERS1.

Rachel Huennerkopf, 30, of Springfield, N/A and Zachary Helton, 31, of Springfield, sales manager.

Property transfers:

John A. Wing to Kelsey L. and Jordan Craig Chapman, 2990 S. River Road, South Charleston; $55,000

Masters Property Investments LLC to Branden Drake, 3461 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; $307,000

Ronald L. and Charlene Windle to Ronald L. Windle, 115 W. Main St., South Vienna; no fee

Robert K. Miller to Roberta K. and Larry E. Miller Sr., Charleston Pk., South Solon; no fee

Dalton T. Patrick to William Ray Bradford, 20 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $165,000

Dale L. and Marilyn Koogler to Dale L. Koogler, 7249 New Horizon Ave., Enon; no fee

Kayla M. Fleenor to Josh and Maria Homes LLC, 4005 New York Dr., Enon; $102,000

Willena and Kenneth Clonch Sr., to Kenneth D. Clonch Sr., 4583 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; no fee

Willena J. Clonch and Ada M. Woods to Ada M. Woods, 4605 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; no fee