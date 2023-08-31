Current cases:

23CV0583: U.S. Bank National Association v. Adrian M. Williams, Adrian Michael Williams, Clark County Treasurer, Midland Credit Management Inc., Ohio Housing Finance Agency, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknow Spouse of Adrian M. Williams, Adrian William, Adrian Williams, Adrian M. Williams, Adrian Michael Williams, foreclosure.

23CV0584: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Julie A. Baker, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Timothy J. Meyers , If any), Timothy J. Myers, Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

23CV0585: Gordan Dehart, Mamie Dehart, Mamie Dehart, executor, Robert Dehart v. ABC Corporation 1, ABC Corporation 2, Ahmed M.D. Nawaz, Community Mercy Health Partners, John Doe 1, John Doe II, Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield Regional Medical Center, wrongful death.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kimbia S. Ingram, 28, of Springfield, warehouse and Marquis K. Gordon, 27, of Springfield, technical recruiter.

Austin E. Wolfcomer, 23, of Springfield, security officer and Grace Z. R. Perry, 21, of Springfield, comm. specialist.

Madison V. Newman, 22, of Springfield, optician and Zane E. Knisley, 29, of Springfield, mechanic.

Christopher J. Bingman, 39, of Springfield, front desk and Robyn S. Weigand, 28, of Springfield, bridal consultant.

Property transfers:

Andrew P. and Stephanie Ross to Nicholas and Amanda Halderman, 3195 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $345,000.

Donald D. and Betty J. Smith to Betty J. Smith, 10592 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; none.

Joy M. Hocker and Ronald Scott to Joy M. Hocker and Ronald Scott, trustees, 1306 George Allen Drive, South Vienna; none.

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties LLC, 10472 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; none.