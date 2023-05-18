Current cases:
23CV0313: Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC v. Matthew Humphries, breach of contract.
23CV0314: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Melinda A. Gibson, Steven K. Gibson, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Steven J. A. Brooks, 30, of Springfield, assistant GM and Rebecca L. Bennett, 25, of Springfield, none.
Property transfers:
Kathleen A. Haffner to Cynthia G. Childers, 1207 Campbell Ave., New Carlisle; $154,900.
Richard R. and Jeannette I. Benner to Arie Douglass and Kembre Thumser, 4788 W. National Road, Springfield; $206,000.
Timothy M. and Rebecca Hooser to Timothy M. Hooser, 1050 Enon Road, New Carlisle; none.
Timothy J. Demers to Timothy and Leeann Demers, 5871 South Drive, Springfield; none.
Pinnacle Hill LCC to Jodee Baker, 11211 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle; $165,000.
James and Chelse Whalen to Matthew S. and Mary B. Miller, 732 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $338,500.
John S. Nabil, trustee to Tracy L. Thompson and Victoria C. Rapp, 211 Ohio St., New Carlisle; $114,900.
Evan A. H. Potter to Reuben Wayne Russell Jr., 329 S. Church St., New Carlisle; $129,000.
Tashonda S. Moritz Stafford to Mark Hensley, 1701 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $195,000.
Edwin J. Francis to Dustin J. Sr. and Bethany Schmidt, 322 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $26,900.