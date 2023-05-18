X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
13 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0313: Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC v. Matthew Humphries, breach of contract.

23CV0314: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Melinda A. Gibson, Steven K. Gibson, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Steven J. A. Brooks, 30, of Springfield, assistant GM and Rebecca L. Bennett, 25, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers:

Kathleen A. Haffner to Cynthia G. Childers, 1207 Campbell Ave., New Carlisle; $154,900.

Richard R. and Jeannette I. Benner to Arie Douglass and Kembre Thumser, 4788 W. National Road, Springfield; $206,000.

Timothy M. and Rebecca Hooser to Timothy M. Hooser, 1050 Enon Road, New Carlisle; none.

Timothy J. Demers to Timothy and Leeann Demers, 5871 South Drive, Springfield; none.

Pinnacle Hill LCC to Jodee Baker, 11211 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle; $165,000.

James and Chelse Whalen to Matthew S. and Mary B. Miller, 732 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $338,500.

John S. Nabil, trustee to Tracy L. Thompson and Victoria C. Rapp, 211 Ohio St., New Carlisle; $114,900.

Evan A. H. Potter to Reuben Wayne Russell Jr., 329 S. Church St., New Carlisle; $129,000.

Tashonda S. Moritz Stafford to Mark Hensley, 1701 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $195,000.

Edwin J. Francis to Dustin J. Sr. and Bethany Schmidt, 322 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $26,900.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Ohio’s new strangulation law results in 4 Clark County indictments in a...
3
IndieCraft in Springfield: 5 things to know about bands, breweries and...
4
Springfield to mark Haitian Flag Day. What to know about celebrations...
5
Don’t Google these words, because scammers may be waiting
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top