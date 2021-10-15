springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0294: Larry Jones Sr. v. Hayla A. Parker, personal injury.

All records are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Andrea Kaye Place, 27, of Springfield, team lead and Timothy William Mowell, 25, of Springfield, material handler.

Mark Lee Goodbar, 53, of Springfield, heavy equipment operator and Jacqulyne Kay Barr, 47, of Springfield, LPN.

Samuel Paul Young, 18, of New Carlisle, warehouse worker and Carmen Aleace Flaker, 19, of Fairborn, nursing student.

Marvin William Curtsinger, 42, of Springfield, district manager and Holland Victoria Shelton, 38, of Springfield, manager.

Christopher Allen Wilson, 36, of Springfield, maintenance tech and Kadonna Dawnlee Morgan, 26, of Springfield, registered vet tech.

Eric Michael Lennartz, 31, of Springfield, technology director and Kylie Cheyenne Riches, 29, of Springfield, teacher.

Amanda Lynn Kothman, 34, of Springfield, pharmacy technician and Casey Tyler Parsons, 32, of Springfield, retail clerk.

Jordan Nathaniel Burkitt, 25, of Springfield, IT professional and Gabrielle Layne Thompson, 25, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Caleb Matthew Martin, 31, of Springfield, warehouse manager and Natalie Lynn Fulk, 33, of Springfield, real estate agent.

Property transfers:

J&J Farms Inc., to Jill A. and Jay W. Flax, 2849 Summerford Road, South Charleston; no fee

William A. and Barbara J. Patton to Barbara J. Patton, 55 S. William St., South Charleston; no fee

Diana K. Epling to Deborah Keeran, Jamestown St., South Charleston; no fee

Jerry A. and Jeanie M. Pollock to Jeanie M. Pollock, 3226 Rebert Pike, Springfield; no fee

