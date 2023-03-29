Current cases:
23CV0199: American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. v. Randy Burdiss, Estate of Janet Ennis, Estate of Robert Ennis, Steve Highes, Brooklyn Hughes, Ohio Department of Medicaid, action for declaratory judgement.
23CV0200: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Donta Pettiford, action for money.
23CV0201: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-I Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-I v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Christopher Thomas if any, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Christopher Thomas, Terri Thomas, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Daniel Peczkowski, 37, of Springfield, deputy and Angelica Robertson, 33, of Springfield, RN.
Property transfers:
John A. Makuch to Stacia Wren, 3541 Redwood Blvd., Springfield; $145,000.
Mark Reynolds and Mallisia Jeanneret to Mark A. and Lois E. Reynolds, 1979 Old Coach Drive, Springfield; $75,000.
Patricia A. Bowen to Jerry Bowen, 2605 Broadview Drive, Springfield; none.
Catz Real Estate LLC to Easton 32718 LLC, 968 Ogden Road, Springfield; $75,000.
Burnett Group LLC to Estuardo Cabrera, 2682 S. York St., Springfield; $28,000.
Trudy F. Sharp, trustee to Tony W. and Shirlena F. Smith, 2727 Cleve Ave., Springfield; $30,000.
Debra L. Brown to Betsy Director, 525 Geron Drive, Springfield; $98,400.
Robert L. and Helen J. Williams to Helen J. Williams, 109 Fourth Ave., Springfield; none.
Mary E. McHenry to Jarrod A. and Amanda P. Stout, 3263 Sudbury St., Springfield; $107,000.
Jayne W. Kreider to Rosa L. McGraw, 1951 Wedgewood Circle, Springfield; $213,000.