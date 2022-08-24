Megan Moody, 31, of Springfield, student tutor and Mark Adams, 34, of Springfield, truck driver.

JoVon Taylor, 39, of Springfield, unemployed and DeShawn Boulware, 29, of Springfield, assembly.

Diona Friend, 27, of Donnelsville, fraud specialist and Adam Kuhn, 34, of Donnelsville, unemployed.

Lacey Jarvis, 22, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Aaron Hoover, 24, of Springfield, warehouse associate.

Property transfers:

Connie Collier Trustee to Springridge Farms LLC, W. National Road, New Carlisle; $958,900

Jeremiah C. Merritt to Stefanie Manuela and Farrin Norman Pitts, 493 Caldwell Cir., New Carlisle; $120,000

Anthony Staup to Katherine Ann Redavide, 846 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $100,000

Eldon K. Adamson to Garrett D. Buttelwerth, 729 Bellows Dr., New Carlisle; $179,900

Thomas S. and Jean L. Brink to Jean L. Brink, 1103 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Martha L. and John A. Anderson Co Trustees to Christina L. Sensebrenner, 419 E. Carpenter Dr., New Carlisle; $74,900

Phyllis J. and Daniel C. Knox Sr., to Daniel C. Knox Sr., 11310 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; no fee

Shirley Ann Powell Trustee to William Scott Powell Trustee, 234 Mulberry St., Tremont City; no fee

Roberta L. Hoffman to Jane Fortney, 6655 North River Road, Springfield; no fee

Kathy J. Case to Ashley Nichole and Zachary Justin Case, 222 W. Mound St., South Charleston; no fee

Ronald and Barbara L. Szkody to Barbara Lynn Szkody, 5995 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee