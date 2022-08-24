Current cases:
22CV0399: Brian Frantz v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Arc Staffing Solutions, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Kayla Spicer, 24, of Nancy, KY, server and Thomas Potts, 32, of New Carlisle, grill cook.
Megan Moody, 31, of Springfield, student tutor and Mark Adams, 34, of Springfield, truck driver.
JoVon Taylor, 39, of Springfield, unemployed and DeShawn Boulware, 29, of Springfield, assembly.
Diona Friend, 27, of Donnelsville, fraud specialist and Adam Kuhn, 34, of Donnelsville, unemployed.
Lacey Jarvis, 22, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Aaron Hoover, 24, of Springfield, warehouse associate.
Property transfers:
Connie Collier Trustee to Springridge Farms LLC, W. National Road, New Carlisle; $958,900
Jeremiah C. Merritt to Stefanie Manuela and Farrin Norman Pitts, 493 Caldwell Cir., New Carlisle; $120,000
Anthony Staup to Katherine Ann Redavide, 846 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $100,000
Eldon K. Adamson to Garrett D. Buttelwerth, 729 Bellows Dr., New Carlisle; $179,900
Thomas S. and Jean L. Brink to Jean L. Brink, 1103 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Martha L. and John A. Anderson Co Trustees to Christina L. Sensebrenner, 419 E. Carpenter Dr., New Carlisle; $74,900
Phyllis J. and Daniel C. Knox Sr., to Daniel C. Knox Sr., 11310 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; no fee
Shirley Ann Powell Trustee to William Scott Powell Trustee, 234 Mulberry St., Tremont City; no fee
Roberta L. Hoffman to Jane Fortney, 6655 North River Road, Springfield; no fee
Kathy J. Case to Ashley Nichole and Zachary Justin Case, 222 W. Mound St., South Charleston; no fee
Ronald and Barbara L. Szkody to Barbara Lynn Szkody, 5995 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee