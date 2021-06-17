springfield-news-sun logo
Marriage licenses:

Spencer Underwood, 22, of Sanford, FL, assembler and Sidney Combs, 21, of Sanford, FL, customer service representative.

Peter Duffey, 42, of Springfield, banker, and Gretchen Eubanks, 38, of Springfield, teacher.

Brittany Drake, 32, of Springfield, teacher and Matthew Hayes, 34, of Springfield, school bus driver.

Matthew Miller, 24, of Springfield, landscaping and Mickaylla Krehbiel, 23, of Springfield, STNA.

Property transfers:

Jose A. Anguiano to Juan Alfredo Gomez and Briana Anguiano, 1592 Titus Road, Springfield; no fee

Kerry E. and Charles W. Bauer to Ivan and Nathalie Jurcic, 138 S. Bird Road, Springfield; $365,000

Route 41 Business Park LLC to Route 41 Business Park I LLC, 3772 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield; no fee

Larry and Sheila Dysert to Sheila Dysert, 3382 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; no fee

Bradley S. and Nicole R. Kennedy to William P. and Lynette M. Evans, 3598 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $330,000

Bryan J. King to Stephanie M. Hirtzinger, 3283 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $150,000

Emily C. Widener and Adam J. Bennett to Erin and Logan D. Delk, 56 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $195,000

NVR Inc., to Jason Y. and Maxine E. Hague, 501 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; $240,000

Bridgewater Project I LLC to NVR Inc., 509 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; $46,000

Jerry L. Kauffman Trustee to Lisa Robin and Timothy Owen Gusler, 1860 Pinehurst Dr., Springfield; $182,000

