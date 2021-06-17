Property transfers:

Jose A. Anguiano to Juan Alfredo Gomez and Briana Anguiano, 1592 Titus Road, Springfield; no fee

Kerry E. and Charles W. Bauer to Ivan and Nathalie Jurcic, 138 S. Bird Road, Springfield; $365,000

Route 41 Business Park LLC to Route 41 Business Park I LLC, 3772 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield; no fee

Larry and Sheila Dysert to Sheila Dysert, 3382 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; no fee

Bradley S. and Nicole R. Kennedy to William P. and Lynette M. Evans, 3598 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $330,000

Bryan J. King to Stephanie M. Hirtzinger, 3283 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $150,000

Emily C. Widener and Adam J. Bennett to Erin and Logan D. Delk, 56 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $195,000

NVR Inc., to Jason Y. and Maxine E. Hague, 501 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; $240,000

Bridgewater Project I LLC to NVR Inc., 509 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; $46,000

Jerry L. Kauffman Trustee to Lisa Robin and Timothy Owen Gusler, 1860 Pinehurst Dr., Springfield; $182,000