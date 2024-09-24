24CV0723: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Gary Simms, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Teresa Jo Toller, 50, of Enon, independent provider and Charles L. Christian, 439, of Enon, sole propietor.

Melba A. Kelley, 44, of Cincinnati, health unit coordinator and Woldens M. Adrien, 34, of Springfield, doctor.

Terri A. Willson, 34, of Urbana, Loves Travel Shop and Sean M. Heaton Sr., 45, of Springfield, ISW.

Brian P. Taylor, 47, of Springfield, city employee and Madison G. Huber, 27, of Springfield, healthcare.

Kallie L. Ilges, 21, of New Carlisle, student/lifeguard and Timothy M. Hart, 21, of New Carlisle, ford technician.

Griffith F. Randall, 29, of New Carlisle, sales and Leona M. Kiesling, 28, of New Carlisle, production lead.

Property transfers:

Kirk Couch to Laronne Baber, 529 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Milly A. Wagner and Robert D. Tackett to Molly A. Wagner, 621 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $0.

Leah D. Williams to Jonathan Davis, 450 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $192,500.

Mckenzie Investments and Consulting LLC to Orca Investments LLC, 615 Mason St., Springfield; $65,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Olivia V. Martinez, 219 Englewood Road, Springfield; $137,500.

Debra S. Coombs to Michael C. and Dawn Kiki Eanes, 315 Roosevelt Drive, Springfield; $125,000.

Double E. Properties LLC to Victoriano Trujillo and Maria G. Gonzalez, 1439 Folk Ream Road, New Carlisle; $62,000.

Double E. Properties LLC to Lawrence Marvel, 1493 N. Hampton Road, New Carlisle; $100,000.

Evans Family Ranch LLC to James and Melissa Burrowes, 9798 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $110,500.

Crimson Missile Realty LLC to H2I Acquisitions LLC, 1708 Lincoln Drive, Medway; $50,000.

Richard Doggett to Double E. Properties LLC, 847 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; $76,5000.

Evans Family Ranch LLC to Ace Evans Farms LLC, 332 Quick Road, New Carlisle; $2,768,600.

Brandon Curtis to Rodz Builders LLC, 618 Bowser Drive, New Carlisle; $26,000.

James Lum and Gayle A. Rice to James Lum, 307 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $0.

Robin M. Andrews to Megan and Christopher L. Franer, 145 Slayton St., New Carlisle; $185,500.

Lakeview Plaza Inc. to McDonald’s Real Estate Company, 500 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $450,000.

Matthew S. and Mary B. Miller to Eliza and Justin Schlatmann, 732 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $385,000.

David and Vicci Fikes, trustees to Valerie S. and Carl T. Macht III, 318 S. Adams St., New Carlisle; $196,900.

MB Property Ventures LLC to Travis Lawson and Emily Dyer, 305 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $177,500.

Walter E. and Mary Jane Wardley to Walter E. and Mary Jane Wardley, trustees, 308 N. Henry St., New Carlisle; $0.

William B. Broyles to Mallory J. and Anthony Staas, 111 N. Hampton Road, Donnelsville; $70,000.

Jacob B. Whitt to Kyle M. Carter, 6791 River Road, Springfield; $277,000.

Chris L. Wagner and Kimberly Y. Clagg to Gary W. Eubanks, 2323 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; $199,000.

Rickey A. Jenkins III and Bailey Logan to RAJ and BLJ, 3411 Colonial Drive, Springfield; $0.

Terence L. and Amy McKinney to Thomas H. Whitten, 3519 Hanson Court, Springfield; $310,000.

Carol S. Pederson to Kyle and Jacki Peterson, 3950 Miller Road, Springfield; $481,000.

Emily M. Rousculp to Reginald McKinney, 4480 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $179,900.

Kaitlyn and Ty Dickerson to Nathan R. and Ashley A. Kleven, 3435 Troy Road, Springfield; $247,500.

Thomas A. and Regina A. Estep to Regina A. Estep, 1112 Spruce Drive, Springfield; $0.

Charles R. and Linda K. Weymouth, 5205 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; $0.

Michael J. and Pamella R. Newberry to Mark McDonald and Natalie Johnson, 5541 Meissen Drive, Springfield; $399,900.

Patricia L. and Rodney B. Earehart to Kris L. Coolhart and Amy L. Hathaway, 5300 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $0.

Jeffery T. and Pamela Y. Esterline to Vanover Rentals LLC, 6570 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $65,000.

Juan J. Rodriguez and Lori E. Deal to Christopher R. and Summer N. Matheson, 5576 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $273,100.

Douglas E. Rice to Douglas E. Rice, trustee, 9810 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $0.

Nelson W. Klopfenstein to Gloria K. Schotter, 8764 E. National Road, South Vienna; $0.