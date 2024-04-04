24CV0242: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, PNC Bank National Association as Successor to National City Bank, Unknown spouse of Carol J. Weinbrecht, If any , Name unknown, Carol J. Weinbrecht, foreclosure.

24CV0243: Mycumortgage, LLC v. Britanie R. Cameron, Kevin S. Cameron, Clark County Treasurer, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, foreclosure.

24CV0244: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Jacob M. Johnson, action for money.

24CV0245: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Julia Roberts, action for money.

24CV0246: Day Air Credit Union, Inc. v. Donald Bell, action for money.

24CV0247: Nationstar Mortgage, LLC v. Bridgewater Homeowner Association, Inc., Linda Susan Hamman, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Linda Susan Hamman, foreclosure.

24CV0248: Stockton Mortgage Corporation v. Heather Jones, Joseph Jones, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, TREASURER OF CLARK COUNTY, foreclosure.

24CV0249: Day Air Credit Union, Inc. v. Brandon E. Sharrock, Courtney A. Sharrock, replevin.

24CV0250: Franklin Pauley v. Bambi Masters, action for money.

24CV0251: Robert Cottrell v. Gregory Carozza, DO, Mercy Springfield Medical Center, SRMX Urbana Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, medial malpractice.

24CV0252: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Amber E. Benton, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Douglas E. Rice, 60, of South Charleston, engineer and Teresa G. Pace, 58, of South Charleston, warehouse worker.

Property transfers:

Hernan and Carissa Luza to Tessie Traxler and Mary E. Meyers, 1816 Prospect St., Springfield; $146,000.

Ernest E. and Alma I. Glenn to Alma I. Glenn, 2217 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $0.

Top Edge Properties LLC to Marta Chase and Kicab C. Mendez, 1946 Winding Trail, Springfield; $214,000.

Linda L. Pollock to Rick and Robert Pollock IV, 1102, 1110 N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

James W. McGee III to Tracy B Yates, 351 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $0.

Orca Investments LLC to Triple W. Properties Limited LLC, 607 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $85,000.

Barrel House Place LLC to Red Eye Properties LLC, 108, 111 W. Main St., Medway; $410,000.

The Grand Collaborative LLC to Elmira Tkhilova, 9641 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $153,000.

Ethel L. Feathers to Doug Hamilton, 9725 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $355,000.

Amber L. Combs and Phillip H. Durrant to Aaron Doyle and Shyanne Salters, 611 Bowser Drive, New Carlisle; $195,000.

Indoor Edge Properties Limited LLC to Donna M. Knasel, 111 Ravenwood Drive, Springfield; $235,000.

Dustin E. McCoy to Michael and Virgil McDaniel, 210 Ravenwood Drive, Springfield; $196,100.