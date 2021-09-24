Current cases:
21CV0270: Safeauto Insurance Company v. Michael Taylor, Avelynn Park, Taylor Adkins, Ethel Harwood as administrator of estate of Paul E. Harwood Jr., other civil.
Marriage licenses:
Nicole LeeAnn Murphy, 25, of Enon, receptionist and Samuel James Christy, 20, of Enon, warehouse associate.
Rex Allen Fent, 51, of Springfield, probation officer and Karolyn Marie Hagan, 41, of West Milton, LPN.
Amanda Sue Brewer, 40, of South Vienna, manager and Scott William Schmid, 29, of South Vienna, custodian.
Becca Grace Turner, 20, of Enon, hairdresser and Kameron Scott Fee, 29, of Enon, correctional officer.
Tierra Denise Jordan, 23, of Springfield, sales and Austin Edward Huff, 23, of Springfield, construction.
Property transfers:
Rose Cecilia and Nelson Littlejohn to Rose Cecilia Littlejohn; 40 Davis Ave., Enon; no fee
Tiple MJR INV LLC to Coin Group LLC, 5625 Twitchell Road, Springfield; $506,000
Dolores J. and Eugene Clay to John and Laura Edwards, 4078 Ryland Dr., Springfield; $80,000
Dianna J. Hodge Frazier to Joseph G. Hodge and Dianna J. Hodge Frazier, 4810 Tulane Road, Springfield; no fee
Shane C. Groves to Shane C. and Megan J. Groves, 4194 Phoenix Dr., Springfield; no fee
Kimberly Dawn Monhollen Trustee to Kevin Wade Monhollen, 5049 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; no fee
Douglas M. and Amy S. Metz to Robert Thomas Wildberger Jr., 1130 Westmont Dr., Springfield; $139,900
Hannah J. Gilbert to Zachary and Christina Hoppes, 4710 Willowbrook Dr., Springfield; $195,000
Bo A. Johnson to Miles Dillard, 4302 Carona St., Springfield; $174,900
Sarah B. Cahalan to Albert C. and Joan M. Kelly, 234 Saddlebrook Run; $229,900
Lauren Hansel to Whitney R. and Caleb N. Adams, 1944 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; $225,000
Sam Chheang to Nitzya G. Diaz and Luis Herrera Jaime, 6301 Clymer Road, Mechanicsburg; $70,000
April Lorena and Lance Drummond to Nancy and Peter Grigiss, 610 Hornwood Dr., Springfield; $324,900
Monica Marie and Nathaniel S. Miller, 335 Oakridge Dr., Springfield; $230,000