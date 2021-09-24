Rex Allen Fent, 51, of Springfield, probation officer and Karolyn Marie Hagan, 41, of West Milton, LPN.

Amanda Sue Brewer, 40, of South Vienna, manager and Scott William Schmid, 29, of South Vienna, custodian.

Becca Grace Turner, 20, of Enon, hairdresser and Kameron Scott Fee, 29, of Enon, correctional officer.

Tierra Denise Jordan, 23, of Springfield, sales and Austin Edward Huff, 23, of Springfield, construction.

Property transfers:

Rose Cecilia and Nelson Littlejohn to Rose Cecilia Littlejohn; 40 Davis Ave., Enon; no fee

Tiple MJR INV LLC to Coin Group LLC, 5625 Twitchell Road, Springfield; $506,000

Dolores J. and Eugene Clay to John and Laura Edwards, 4078 Ryland Dr., Springfield; $80,000

Dianna J. Hodge Frazier to Joseph G. Hodge and Dianna J. Hodge Frazier, 4810 Tulane Road, Springfield; no fee

Shane C. Groves to Shane C. and Megan J. Groves, 4194 Phoenix Dr., Springfield; no fee

Kimberly Dawn Monhollen Trustee to Kevin Wade Monhollen, 5049 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; no fee

Douglas M. and Amy S. Metz to Robert Thomas Wildberger Jr., 1130 Westmont Dr., Springfield; $139,900

Hannah J. Gilbert to Zachary and Christina Hoppes, 4710 Willowbrook Dr., Springfield; $195,000

Bo A. Johnson to Miles Dillard, 4302 Carona St., Springfield; $174,900

Sarah B. Cahalan to Albert C. and Joan M. Kelly, 234 Saddlebrook Run; $229,900

Lauren Hansel to Whitney R. and Caleb N. Adams, 1944 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; $225,000

Sam Chheang to Nitzya G. Diaz and Luis Herrera Jaime, 6301 Clymer Road, Mechanicsburg; $70,000

April Lorena and Lance Drummond to Nancy and Peter Grigiss, 610 Hornwood Dr., Springfield; $324,900

Monica Marie and Nathaniel S. Miller, 335 Oakridge Dr., Springfield; $230,000