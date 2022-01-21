Property transfers:
Danis J. Heighton to Donald L. Heighton Trustee, 3860 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; no fee
Travis J. Boyd to Maribeth Smith and Travis Boyd, 2310 E. Home Road, Springfield; no fee
Amby L. Bowman to Jon T. Wyant, 4148 Phoenix Dr., Springfield; $93,900
Ronald D. and Jacqueline H. Huggins to Jacqueline H. Huggins, 4310 Tudor Cir., Springfield; no fee
Lynne A. Saunders to Christopher R. Copeland, 5247 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $180,000
Andrew W. Pittman and Ruthanne S. Darling to Sheila Albin, 125 Wenova Dr., Springfield; $120,000
Denniese S. and Marc R. Zerkle to Daniel P. and Kelly S. Maxson, 9763 Ballentine Pike, New Carlisle; $55,000
Doreen D. Bernstein to Richard Deering, 3591 School Road, New Carlisle; $230,000
Dawn A. and Robert D. Holder to Zachary D. and Katlyn Holder, 2065 Liberty Road, New Carlisle; $500,000
Gail R. and David Ball to David Ball, 3151 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Sue L. Wells to Kimberly S. Waters, 96 First St., North Hampton; $85,000
Michael R. Ryan to Wendy L. Ryan, 11828 Silvers Road, South Vienna; no fee
Lory Ann Stevenson to Stephen G. Berardino Trustee, 1363 Sylvan Shores Dr., South Vienna; no fee
Ronald A. Patton to Ronald A. and Cynthia K. Patton, Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; no fee
Bobby R. Manning Jr., to Andrew and Taylor Cottrell, 5825 Pleasant Chapel Road, Mechanicsburg; $145,000
Darst W. Herman to Linda L. Parcels, 500 Sheffield Dr., Springfield; no fee
Stephanie L. and Paul L. Smith to Stephanie L. Smith, 467 Aberfelda Dr., Springfield; no fee
Alper Sarihan to Joshua Smith, 2805 Cottonwood Dr., Springfield; $229,900
Joyce D. McCombs to Christopher L. and Joyce D. McCombs, 534 Candace Dr., Springfield; no fee
Heather Ann Rodgers to Gabrielle Mish, 5039 Kerns Road, Springfield; $101,000