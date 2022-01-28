21CV0028: Michael Logan v. Jenna Logan, breach of contract.

21CV0029: Calvary SPV I LLC, As assignee of Citibank N.A. v. Richard T. Cerpa, money on account.

21CV0030: US Bank National Association v. Kyle A. Harper, breach of contract.

21CV0031: Myrna A. Locke v. Michelle A. Egan, Clark Shawnee Local School District, John Does 1-5, personal injury.

21CV0032: Discover Bank v. Stephanie Schoepflin, action for money.

21CV0033: Michael Zaleha, Ph.D. v. Board of Directors of Wittenberg College, Wittenberg University, breach of contract.

21CV0034: American Express National Bank v. Jason Fisher, action for money.

21CV0035: Joseph Lacerais v. Klosterman Baking Co., John Logue Administrator Burea of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0036: Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Stephen A. Michael, Tina J. Farquer, personal injury.

21CV0037: Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Mark Anthony James Ervin, action for money.

21CV0038: Peoples Savings Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Richwood Banking Company, Unknown Tenant Name, Unknown spouse name of Mary P. Talbert, Mary P. Talbert, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, People Savings Bank, Discover Bank, Calvary SPV I LLC, Portfolio REcovery Associates LLC, Jayson Shaw, foreclosure.

21CV0039: Peoples Savings Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Richwood Banking Company, Unknown Tenant Name, Unknown spouse name of Mary P. Talbert, Mary P. Talbert, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, People Savings Bank, Discover Bank, Calvary SPV I LLC, Portfolio REcovery Associates LLC, Stacy Patton, Under God’s Roof LLC, foreclosure.

21CV0040: Tanisia Norman, Lynae Baskin, Penny Beasley, Julian Norman, Destiny Urachukwu, Miah Urachukwu, personal injury.

21CV0041: Firefighters and Company Federal Credit Union v. Peter C. Greil, action for money.

21CV0042: Diana L. Teegarden v. Springfield City Schools, John Logue Administrator Bureau Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0043: Mark Jackson v. State of Ohio Office of Treasurer, action for money.

21CV0044: Cristina Michea and Brandon Michea v. Clark County Treasurer, Dawn Michea Glatfelter, John or Jane Doe, Clark County Treasurer, complaint in partition.

21CV0045: Russell L. Evans v. John Logue Administrator Bureau Workers Compensation, Victory Express Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.