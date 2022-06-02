springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
3 hours ago

Current cases:

22CV0226: Paula McCombs v. Laura Horn, Nationwide Insurance Company, personal injury.

22CV0227: John F. Whitt v. AMCAN Stair Rail LLC, Stephanie McCloud, administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, NADANO LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0228: PNC Bank, National Association v. Jason Blevins, Clark County Treasurer, Dustin Dewitt, Jane Doe name unknown spouse of Dustin Dewitt, Fox Ridge Condominium Association, Inc., Heather Blevins, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatee, executors, administrators, spouses and assigns, and the unknown guardians of minor and or incompetent heirs of L. June Bajai aka Lois June Bajai, address unknown, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

In Other News
1
Thank you for supporting local journalism.
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Springfield native to continue to serve at-risk youth in new location...
4
Longest cross-country flight of an electric aircraft in recent years...
5
Disney television pilot being filmed in Springfield
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top