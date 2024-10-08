24CV0760: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Kristoffer Johnson, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Amanda D. Ambrosio, 37, of Springfield, healthcare administration and Ulices J. Gomez, 34, of Springfield, roofing.

Sydnie P. Barnhart, 28, of Springfield, unemployed and Andrew T. Shirk, 27, of Springfield, RPSGT.

Ahmed S. Benahmed, 38, of Springfield, machinist and Trinity M. Elayyan, 28, of Springfield, caregiver.

Tyler A. Cultice, 25, of Springfield, UTK research assistant and Jessica S. Wolff, 24, of Knoxville, Tennessee, N/A.

Jackie D. White, 20, of Springfield, retail sales and Elyjah P. Green, 21, of Springfield, wash employee.

Karissa N. Thornton, 28, of Springfield, call center representative and Joseph T. Reck, 27, of Springfield, senior robotic technician.

Property transfers:

Scott E. Combs to Bryce Combs, 2808 Hemlock Drive, Springfield; $0.

Richard and Valerie A. Redmon to Richard E. and Valerie A. Redmon, 4319 Redmond Road, Springfield; $0.

Thomas M. Robinson to Sean and Austin Robinson, 4525 E. National Road, Springfield; $150,000.

Melena S. Prasertsak to Justin G. and Nichole S. Prasertsak, 3642 Redwood Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Samantha J. Zerkle to Ryan L. Miller and Myah P. Zerkle, 564 Suncrest Drive, Springfield; $231,000.

APG Maintenance LLC to Kevin M. Smith Sr., 111 Ogden Road, Springfield; $0.

Zachary T. and Ashley L. Massie to Ashley L. Massie and ZTM, 2155 Stowe Drive, Springfield; $0.

KPT RE LLC to Empowering People Workshop Inc., 3825, 3858 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $310,000.

Donald W. Bennington to Savannah M. and Zachary Forshey, 2960 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $239,000.

Michael M. and Tami L. Milam to Justin T. and Heather M. Tillberry, 3865 Malaga Circle, Springfield; $365,000.

NVR Inc. to Frantzcen Joseph and Marie D. Theodore, 228 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $326,900.

NVR Inc. to Urvashiben and Pavankumar Patel, 253 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $361,200.

NVR Inc. to Todd F. and Angela Hoadley, 237 London Ave., Springfield; $319,000.

Donald and Betty M. Elberfeld to Betty M. Elberfeld, 532 Geron Drive, Springfield; $0.

Nostalgic Golf LLC to Nostalgic Golf LLC, 500 Roscommon Drive, Springfield; $0.

Joseph K. and Barbara A. Puhala to Joseph K. Puhala, 1781 Golfview Drive, Springfield; $0.

Helga M. Newsom to Mary E. and Jonathan N. Horner, 2431 Greystone Lane, Springfield; $27,500.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Carrie A. Sheufelt, 2045 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $98,500.

James Sammons and Andrea Wood to Edward T. Soles, 1968 Portage Path, Springfield; $153,000.

APG Maintenance to Kevin M. Smith Sr., 419 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $0.

Douglas R. Osborne to Sarah Lane, 417 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $0.

John A. Gudorf, trustee to Nanya Equities LLC, 1151 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $100,000.

Jewel Real Estate Solutions LLC to Marc Tinord, 401 N. Western Ave., Springfield; $61,300.

Jocelyn A. Perdue to Kristopher Krock, 229 N. Jackson St., Springfield; $42,000.

Mark E. and Deborah L. Niccolini to Daragh L. Porter and John S. Wobbe, 515 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $380,000.

Heather E. Fultz to Fonda Setters, 1816 Westwood Drive, Springfield; $242,000.

Janet L. Hannel to Alexander and Stephanie Snyder, 509 Southwood Drive, Springfield; $255,000.

Brian S. Cooper to Brian S. Cooper, 735 W. Second St., Springfield; $73,400.

EMT Homes LLC to James E. Newport, 846 W. First St., Springfield; $165,000.

Constance P. Lipker to J Carver LLC, 1729 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $0.

Steven and Kathleen A. Howard to Steven Howard, 1548 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jessie A. Whitt to Jacob S. and Harley Jo Sanders, 2141 Gerald Drive, Springfield; $160,000.

Nadeen Jo Adkins to Punjasahib Investment Company, 524 S. Arlington Ave., Springfield; $90,000.

Rodger Daly to Russell A. Martin, 1006 Biel St., Springfield; $139,000.

Roundtree Home Solutions LLC to Olivier Beaubrun, 1247 Selma Road, Springfield; $45,200.

Richard New to Luis A. Rodriguez and Sonia Vanegas, 1828 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $155,000.

June Hughes to Trevor Hatfield, 1716 Sweetbriar Lane N., Springfield; $130,000.

Michael E. Potts to Michael E. Potts, 246-248, 252-252.5 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $42,500.