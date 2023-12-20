Current cases:
23CV0841: Citibank v. Brent J. Bartee, breach of contract.
23CV0842: Bank of America v. Nicholas S. Campbell, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Paula A. Morales Rojas, 25, of Springfield, team crew and Jhonathan A. Medina Ramirez, 31, of Springfield, United Fiberglass.
Brian J. Knouse, 52, of Springfield, supervisor and Lindsay S. Wiseman, 40, of Springfield, transportation specialist.
