Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

47 minutes ago
Current cases:

23CV0841: Citibank v. Brent J. Bartee, breach of contract.

23CV0842: Bank of America v. Nicholas S. Campbell, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Paula A. Morales Rojas, 25, of Springfield, team crew and Jhonathan A. Medina Ramirez, 31, of Springfield, United Fiberglass.

Brian J. Knouse, 52, of Springfield, supervisor and Lindsay S. Wiseman, 40, of Springfield, transportation specialist.

