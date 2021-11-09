Property transfers:

P&C Investment Properties LLP to Pamela Lynn and Emmett Nott Jr., 101 Milton-Carlisle Road, Springfield; $185,000

Kevin Daroski to Christopher G. and Tamara J. Matt, 7218 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $315,000

Jennifer L. Vaughn to Virgil R. and Vicky Butler, 8900 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $155,000

Matthew and Lauree Scott to Matthew Scott, 9991 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

James L. Struewing Trustee to Brenda L. and Randy L. McConnaughey, 416 S. Park Dr., Medway; $76,000

William S. Stewart Jr., to Melissa Ann Daulton, 375 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $128,000

Robin Phillis to Casey S. Phillis, 919 Corvette Ave., New Carlisle; $127,000

Chad M. Frank to Jim & Sam LLC, 820 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $85,000

Thomas J. and Diane R. Meyer to Ace Farms LLC, Lake Road, New Carlisle; no fee