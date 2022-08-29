Michael Kenley, 60, of Springfield, CNC programmer and Candance Little, 63, of Springfield, painter.

Jarrett Swiger, 20, of St. Paris, auto body tech and Jade Colchin, 23, of Springfield, lead daycare teacher.

Sara Coyle, 29, of Springfield, dental assistant and David Walters, 31, of Springfield, diesel mechanic.

Property transfers:

Richard E. Brandt to Kary Burlile, 21 Fair Ave., Medway; no fee

Lance R. Hall to GLH Growth LLC, 411 Rosewood Road, Medway; $10,000

Stella M. and Keith A. Bilyeu to Stella M. Bilyeu, 23 Elm Road, Medway; no fee

Eugene Beach Jr., to Hurmean Beach, 307 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; no fee

Deborah E. McConnaughey to Deborah E. McConnaughey and Paul D. Avery, 1123 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Marc Vlasic to Amanda Louise Dunaway, 143 Braun St., New Carlisle; no fee

Shirley F. Fahnestock to Barbara M. Rossler, 4957 Shannon Ave., Springfield; $325,000

Michael K. and Donna M. Pitsitck to Donna M. Pitstick, 625 Shawnee Park Dr., Springfield; no fee

James F. Bussard Jr., to Trevor Stose, 1240 Victory Road, Springfield; $169,900

Debra A. Bays Hall to Julia Downing, 928 Scarff Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Sheila R. and Paul E. Francis to Nova Belew, 230 Galewood Dr., New Carlisle; $112,000

Carol L. Wheeler Trustee to Connie J. and Billie R. Smith, 3311 Turner Dr., Springfield; $145,000

Brian D. Boggs to Brian D. and Patricia D. Boggs, 5293 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; no fee