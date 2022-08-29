Current cases:
22CV0407: Trinity Financial Service LLC v. Ruby Bradley, Ruby J. Bradley, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Ruby J. Bradley aka Ruby Bradley, Unifund CCR Partners, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Devin Greentree, 30, at Springfield, stay at home parent and Bryant Borders, 31, of Springfield, truck driver.
Michael Kenley, 60, of Springfield, CNC programmer and Candance Little, 63, of Springfield, painter.
Jarrett Swiger, 20, of St. Paris, auto body tech and Jade Colchin, 23, of Springfield, lead daycare teacher.
Sara Coyle, 29, of Springfield, dental assistant and David Walters, 31, of Springfield, diesel mechanic.
Property transfers:
Richard E. Brandt to Kary Burlile, 21 Fair Ave., Medway; no fee
Lance R. Hall to GLH Growth LLC, 411 Rosewood Road, Medway; $10,000
Stella M. and Keith A. Bilyeu to Stella M. Bilyeu, 23 Elm Road, Medway; no fee
Eugene Beach Jr., to Hurmean Beach, 307 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; no fee
Deborah E. McConnaughey to Deborah E. McConnaughey and Paul D. Avery, 1123 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Marc Vlasic to Amanda Louise Dunaway, 143 Braun St., New Carlisle; no fee
Shirley F. Fahnestock to Barbara M. Rossler, 4957 Shannon Ave., Springfield; $325,000
Michael K. and Donna M. Pitsitck to Donna M. Pitstick, 625 Shawnee Park Dr., Springfield; no fee
James F. Bussard Jr., to Trevor Stose, 1240 Victory Road, Springfield; $169,900
Debra A. Bays Hall to Julia Downing, 928 Scarff Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Sheila R. and Paul E. Francis to Nova Belew, 230 Galewood Dr., New Carlisle; $112,000
Carol L. Wheeler Trustee to Connie J. and Billie R. Smith, 3311 Turner Dr., Springfield; $145,000
Brian D. Boggs to Brian D. and Patricia D. Boggs, 5293 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; no fee