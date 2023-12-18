23CV0836: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Delaware Trustee of Saluda Grade Alternative Mortgage Trust 2020-FIG1 v. Clark County Treasurer, Charlotte Morrow, Charlotte A. Morrow, One Main Financial Group LLC Successor by Merger to OneMain Financial of Ohio Inc., Unknown Spouse, if any, of Charlotte A Morrow aka Charlotte Morrow, foreclosure.

23CV0837: CDL Training Service of Missouri LLC v. Apple Computer Inc. (Apple Inc.), action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Guillermo P. Gonzalez, 34, of Springfield, sanitation and Jhoana A. Gomez Callejas, 36, of Springfield, operator.

Melissa A. Weaston, 40, of Springfield, laborer and John H. Seiber, 44, of Springfield, manager.

Property transfers:

James H. Griffitts to Rita G. Griffitts, 2424 Gladden St., Springfield; $0.

Destiny R. Lyons to Caitlin Douglas, 1514 Greenwood Ave., Springfield; $87,000.

Tina L. Perry to C W McGee Properties LLC, 2748 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; $0.

Daniel L. Phillips to Brandy N. McCombs, 1804 Beacon St., Springfield; $127,500.

Kathleen A. Day to Michaela J. Frew, 1743 Sweetbriar Lane N., Springfield; $129,900.

Lea & Guy Zerach LLC to Kamala J. Mangini, 1105 Mound St., Springfield; $40,000.

Christopher Walker to Carlyne Orr, 359 Linwood Ave., Springfield; $16,000.

Melanie A. Phillips to Dorian M. and Michael T. Williams, 1007 Lafayette Ave., Springfield; $80,500.

Julie L. Arnold to Scott A. Arnold, 1011 Burt St., Springfield; $0.

Michael Briggs II and Christina George to 873 875 E. McCreight Ave LLC, 873-875 McCreight Ave., Springfield; $0.