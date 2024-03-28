24CV0181: Top Line RTO, LLC v. Mikayla Donahue, Misty Kelly Donahue, Rick Howell, breach of contract.

24CV0182: MidFirst Bank v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Joshua Lee Bereczky, if any, Joshua Lee Bereczky, as Beneficiary Under the Transfer on Death Designation Filed 01/13/2023, foreclosure.

24CV0183: Loandepot.com, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, If any of Erin R. Murray, Erin R. Murray, foreclosure.

24CV0184: Amanda Stump v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Springfield Township, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0185: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Betsy Anderson, Steven R. Graves, action for money.

24CV0186: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Korey Havens, action for money.

24CV0187: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Melissa A. Adkins, action for money.

24CV0188: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Thomas Harris, action for money.

24CV0189: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Brandi D. Atchinson, action for money.

24CV0190: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Alissa R. Glenn, action for money.

24CV0191: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Joseph A. Cook, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Their Spouses and Creditors, Legatees, and the Fiduciary of the Estate, and Spouse and Creditors of Loreta V. Cook, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Their Spouses and Creditors, Legatees, and the Fiduciary of the Estate, and Spouse and Creditors of Joseph V. Cook, Deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Catherine A. Vance, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joseph A. Cook, Name Unknown, Catherine A. Vance, foreclosure.

Property transfers:

Michelle Molden to Kyle A. Stroup, 6 Middle St., Medway; $112,000.

Anthony M. and Monica I. Zimmerman to Anthony M. and Monica A. Zimmerman, 5545 Hiawatha Ave., Springfield; $0.

Anthony M. and Monica I. Zimmerman to Anthony M. and Monica A. Zimmerman, 5550 8 W. National Road, Springfield; $0.

Anthony M. and Monica I. Zimmerman to Anthony M. and Monica A. Zimmerman, 31 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $0.

Anthony M. and Monica I. Zimmerman to Anthony M. and Monica A. Zimmerman, 5550 W. National Road, Springfield; $0.

Anthony M. and Monica I. Zimmerman to Anthony M. and Monica A. Zimmerman, 5550 1 W. National Road, Springfield; $0.

Perry L. and Katherine S. Williams to Katherine S. Williams, 606 Willowick Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Albert R. Price to Albert R. Price, trustee, 205 Smith Blvd., New Carlisle; $0.

Matina K. Lagos to Matina K. Lagos, 2627 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $0.

Robert W. and Linda L. Pollock to Rick Pollock, 3662 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $0.

Gregory W. Campbell to Rebecca A. Busick, 2173 Shrine Road, Springfield; $90,000.

Jason W. Sherrock to Jason W. and Amanda J. Sherrock, 5328 Penny Pike, Springfield; $0.

Garry R. Smith to Stephen Winkle, 120-122 Owners Drive, Tremont City; $187,000.