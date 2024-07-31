24CV0569: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Nicole Roe, action for money.

24CV0570: United Auto Credit Corporation v. Alicia Trevino, Juan Trevino, breach of contract.

24CV0571: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Kimberly Shepherd, breach of contract.

24CV0572: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. KShante D. Minter, breach of contract.

24CV0573: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jared A. Demory, Shelby Demory, breach of contract.

24CV0574: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jared Proctor, breach of contract.

24CV0575: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Cassie L. Allison, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Louisa J. Cogan, 47, of Springfield, digital shopper and Russell E. Graham, 59, of Springfield, cashier.

Marlee R. Lloyd, 28, of Springfield, restaurant manager and Glen A. Cole, 32, of Springfield, service coordinator.

Property transfers:

Philip M. and Kathleen G. Speirs to Philip M. Speirs, 6485 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $0.

James C. Greene to Orca Holdings LLC, 95 S. Pleasant St., Enon; $298,000.

Helen L. Robison to William B. Robison, 250 Broadway Road, Enon; $0.

U.S. Bank National Association to Wenrick Family Limited Partnership, 163 Helen St., Enon; $113,100.

Rita A. Reeder to Angela Slaven, 340 Broadway Road, Enon; $0.

Patricia A. Norman to Jered W. Johnson, trustee, 421 Green Vista Drive, Enon; $0.

Karla and Michael H. Beller to Karla Beller, 4570 Plateau Drive, Springfield; $0.

Kara J. Armstrong to Edward A. and Natalie L. Drow, 6747 Horseshoe Lane, Springfield; $505,000.

Premier Property Sales LTD to Niclin Group LLC, 4266 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $20,000.

Deborah S. Delawder to Deborah S. and Jeffrey Fain, 2757 Windy Ridge Drive, Springfield; $0.

Brad A. Baker to Tyler A. White and Lindsey G. Phillips, 4844 Lehigh Drive, Springfield; $230,000.

Brittany S. Spitnale to Mark A. Cowgill, 4142 Tacoma St., Springfield; $58,100.

Stephen Deneca to Jacob B. Deneca, 4300 Nevada Road, Springfield; $0.

Michael E. Whitacre to Christine Baumgartner and Stephen Valley, 4152 Wabash Court, Springfield; $225,000.

Michael E. Fisher to David Keeney, 4850 Brannan Drive E., Springfield; $174,900.

Jeffrey N. DiMichele to Colton T. and Rebecca M. Thomas, 5588 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $308,000.

Leonard E. and Deborah K. Brown to Julie M. Brannon, 1460 Eastridge Ave., Springfield; $0.

Ivan R. and Louise Taylor, 5776 Victorian Way, Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey T. and Kathryn M. Kelly to Jeffery T. and Kathryn M. Kelly, 3794 Randee Lane, Springfield; $0.

Park National Bank, trustee to Andrew and Timoree Bowsman, 4663 Spence Road, Springfield; $125,000.

Micheal Clifton to Steven A. and Megan Monroe, 75 E. Clark St., North Hampton; $185,000.

Lois L. Massie to Scott A. and Pamela J. Buss, 270 Hampton Trail, Springfield; $199,900.

Midfirst Bank to Patrick Martin, 11270 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $148,500.

Arc Vibrant Ventures LLC to Chad and Melissa Royce, 525 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $263,000.

Eric L. Fleming to Amy and Todd Graves, 2671 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $192,500.

Luis Porto and Jonathon Schienke to Luis Porto, 600 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $98,900.

Thomas E. Kaiser and Barbara Bakke to Theresa and Brian K. McFarland, 4350 Redmond Road, Springfield; $301,000.

Jannifer R. Fraley to Jannifer R. and Raymond E. Walker, 336 Elbron Road, Springfield; $0.

David C. and Donna M. Cheney to Emmanuel O. Bright, 645 Billings Drive, Springfield; $120,000.

Charles A. and Laura L. Prince to Charles A. and Laura L. Prince, trustees, 998 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $0.

Sterling H. and Amanda L. Bailey to Amanda L. Bailey, 3336 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.

Janice E. Ventures to Aaron A. Ventures, 2245 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $0.

Larry R. and Marcia L. Miller to Marcia L. Miller, 2073 Stowe Drive, Springfield; $0.

Rick A. VanHoose to Gregory and Teresa M. Rose, 670 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $235,000.

Clifton Ohio Cemetery Board to Little Grange LLC, 3085 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $100,000.

Corporation of Community Improvement to Forty Partners LLC, 355 Veronia Drive, Springfield; $141,400.

Corporation of Community Improvement to Forty Partners LLC, 4191 Carex Ave., Springfield; $141,400.