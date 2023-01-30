23CV0054: Erie Insurance Company, Midwest First Star Inc. v. Danielle Ward, personal injury.

23CV0055: The Richwood Banking Company sbm to Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield v. Mesha Smith, James Does and Jane Does, names and addresses unknown, the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Beneficiaries, Next of Kin, Executors, Administrators, Personal Representatives and Assigns of Carolyn M. Smith Deceased and their unknown spouses, if any, John Doe, name unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if any of Mesha Denise Smith, John Does and Jan Does, names and addresses unknown, the Unknown Guardians of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs of Carolyn M. Smith, Deceased, foreclosure.