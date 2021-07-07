Billy Agee to Billy and Amber Agee, 4626 Laredo St., Springfield; no fee

Amanda N. Johnson to Select Choice Investments LLC, 4907 Westmont Dr., Springfield; $120,000

Elizabeth M. Wikoff to James Edward Lee Cox, 4525 Willowbrook Dr., Springfield; $140,000

Mary R. Hughes to Rodney L. and Lorie E. Rahrle, 4304 Midfield St., Springfield; $85,900

Patricia A. and Duane C. Baker to Patricia A. Baker, 706 Deerfield Trail, Springfield; no fee

Jabob Dibert to Jeffrey J. and Julie A. Sasala, 5825 Willow Chase Cir., Springfield; $259,000

Richard A. and Nancy L. Boop to Kathleen L. Harkins, 88 E. Clark St., North Hampton; $75,000

Gary L. Turner to Aug Property Investments LLC, 631 Moorlands Dr., Springfield; $196,700

Henry P. and Duretha M. Rosasco to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 3753 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; no fee

Jeffrey W. and Cassandra E. McCague to Brenda Bills and Linda Hix, 3101 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $245,000

Tiffany L. and Boe C. Dailey to Elizabeth Wikoff, 2785 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $175,000