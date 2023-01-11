springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

14 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0016: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. William Gibson, action for money.

23CV0017: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kimberly Hall, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Roy E. Rollins Jr. to Alexis Stump and Eric Dluski, 513 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $125,000.

Jerry and Brend Souders to Ansley Lucas, 203 Smith St., New Carlisle; $252,500.

Brenda Staup to Tamara L. Morrison, 4492 Willowdale Road, Springfield; none.

Todd E. Relitz to Ernest James and Sabrena Remillard, 3557 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $245,000.

Eva G. Belle to Gregory B. and Martha A. Lynn, 2548 Shrine Road, Springfield; $239,00

Larry J. Baker to Ryan A. Williams, 2916 W. First St., Springfield; $139,000.

Doris Mae Miller to Joshua Smith, 1243 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $62,000.

Doris A. Fulton to Chase Abbey, 4200 Cedar Hills Ave., Springfield; $175,000.

Kevin Ross and Sandra Rene Hogue to Kevin Ross and Sandra Rene Hogue, trustees, 6456 Winding Tree Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Sara J. and Robert Edwards to Christian W. and Victoria J. Sorg, 4952 Mills Road, Springfield; $590,000.

Josh and Maria Homes LLC to Joseph and Anna Christine Shouvlin, 8240 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $305,000.

Leroy L. Liming to Leroy L. Liming, 4159 Petre Road, Springfield; none.

Elizabeth Anne Priddy to Elizabeth Abbe Priddy, 4625 Peacock Road, Springfield; $280,000.

John J. and Janice D. Stags, 298 N. Main St., Springfield; none.

Daniel Phillips to Jennifer Willman, 1657 Urbana Lisbon Road, South Charleston; $225,000.

