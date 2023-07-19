Current cases:

23CV0483: Karen Bishnow, Mark A. Bishnow v. Bethel Township Clark County, Nancy Brown, Chris Crowley, David Phares, notice of appeal/civil.

23CV0484: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kenneth Stanford, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Allison R. Denton, 31, of Springfield, registered nurse and Jacob A. Matteson, 29, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Kris L. Coolhart, 46, of Springfield, medical massage therapist and Amy L. Hathaway, 52, Springfield, piano teacher.

Geoffrey D. Johnson, 63, of Springfield, retired and Valerie L. Smith, 63, of Springfield, retired.

Property transfers:

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Casey Young, trustee, 1216 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; none.

Paul K. Bechtel and Melinda D. Cox to Gregory L. Hasser, 174 Willis Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Aaron M. Ballentine to Jason Wuescher, 636 Cortland Drive, Springfield; $89,000.

Todd and Janet Channell to Della Grim, 2618 Morton Drive, Springfield; $119,000.

David L. Hickinbotham to Jose M. Ramirez Cabrera, 2036 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Grant M. and Mickayla H. Boldt, 2086 Prospect Circle, Springfield; $145,000.

Kex Property Holdings LLC to Michael Keyer and Jerilee Pliickebaum, 719 E. Rice St., Springfield; $59,000.

Brian E. Rucker and Lisa C. Massie to Brian E. Rucker, 1901 Kenwood Ave., Springfield; none.