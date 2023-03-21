Ashley Byrd, 37, of Springfield, caseworker and Trisstin Griffin, 37, of Springfield, press operator.

Katie Johnson, 31, of Springfield, Mercy Health OBGYN and Joshua Dugan, 31, of Springfield, Reiter Dairy LLC.

Dylan Smith, 19, of Springfield, military and Natalye Valenzuela, 18, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers:

Park Hills Sentre LTD to Anna and Emmanuel S. Plataniotis, 5935 Hennigan Road, South Charleston; $40,000.

Randale G. Walker to Raymond D. Kelley, 5420 Botkin Road, London; $59,700.

Scott and Debra McClelland to Shelly Renee and Richard Allen Jones, 16 E. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $179,900.

Donnie and Wilma Jean Ashley to Donnie Ashley, 2920 Rebert Pike, Springfield; none.

William H. and Sarah M. Burr to James Click, 2684 Arthur Road, Springfield; $116,000.

Generation Homes, LLC to Everstar Homes, LLC, 4164 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; none.

Matthew J. and Crystal N. Hayes to Michael R. and Carley L. Spieker, 5650 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $275,000.

Church Crist of Enon to Michael L. and Laura L. Stacy, 7325 Dayton-Springfield Road, Enon; $130,000.

Thai Project LLC to Robert C. Scott II, 4103 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; $166,000.

Steven A. Edington to John and Chasity Renee Miller, 4244 Green Meadows Road, Enon; $161,500.

Mark T. Hammond to Narinderpal Singh Tatla, 3970 New York Drive, Enon; $128,200.