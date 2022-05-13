22CV0196: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as trustee for CDC Mortgage Capital Trust 2003-HE2 Mortgage pass-through Certificates Series 2003-HE2 v. The City of Springfield, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, John Doe, name unknown, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Beautine Applin and their unknown spouses and creditors; and, the unknown spouse of Beautine Applin, foreclosure.

22CV0197: Specialized Loan Services LLC v. Stuart Slaybaugh, Jane Doe, Clark County Treasurer, City of Springfield, Bank Of America N.A. successor By merger to Countrywide Bank N.A., the unknown heirs, devisees, legatee, executors, administrators, spouses and assigns and the unknown guardians of the minor and or incompetent heirs of Wilma J Hastings, foreclosure.