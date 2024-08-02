24CV0580: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Sheila Pack, action for money.

24CV0581: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Brennen KT Ivy, breach of contract.

24CV0582: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Royal Reid, Jennifer Reid, Royal W. Reid, Tim B. Reid, State of Ohio Medicaid Estate Recovery Unit, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Grace J. Brewer, 19, of South Charleston, lead medical/surgical and Owen N. Flannery, 23, of South Charleston, OSHA and safety administrator.

Hannah L. Stevens, 26, of Springfield, nurse and Eric M. Fife, 25, of Springfield, firefighter/paramedic.

Virginia R. Seifert, 29, of Springfield, senior recruiter and Kyle F. Norris, 28, of Springfield, delivery driver.

Kristy L. Querry, 37, of Springfield, senior coordinator and Alexander B. LeVan, 30, of Springfield, technician.

Property transfers:

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Andrew Patrick, 730 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Kelley A. Mizell, 732 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

Mary M. Pullins to Jerry A. Pullins, 821 Laurel St., Springfield; $0.

The Estate of Keight E. Hughes to Husted Enterprises LLC, 1670 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $0.

HDLD LLC to Donald O. Bowshier, 965 Gothic St., Springfield; $25,000.

Wells Fargo Bank N A to Vicente Sanchez, 1760 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $18,000.

Karanvir Singh to Castor LLC, 1592 Prospect St., Springfield; $0.

Jose M. Ramirez Cabrera to Johanna D. Alba, 220 N. Florence St., Springfield; $160,000.

Linda F. Freeze to Hang Zhang, 1823 Highland Ave., Springfield; $38,000.

David M. and Judith A. Martin to Judith A. Martin, 1776 Appian Way, Springfield; $0.

George J. Hatfield to Emile J. Philippe to Adib M. Hawa, 1515 E. Home Road, Springfield; $195,000.

James C. Greene to Orca Holdings LLC, 234 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $298,000.

PNC Mortgage to Timothy W. Ruggles, 230 W. Singer St., Springfield; $60,000.

Curtis Nicodemus to Jose M. Villatoro and Gloria F. De Ramos, 304 E. Rose St., Springfield; $75,000.

Leroy and Okareta Henry to Okareta Henry, 1412 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Ohio Ministries of the Church of God to Angel Porcayo, 515 Catherine St., Springfield; $66,000.

Rene C. Moore to Kenneth B. Murray, 265 E. Johnson Ave., Springfield; $0.

Garrett H. and Kristine J. Berry to Sampson A. Bryant, 2211 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $50,200.

Carol A. Storer, trustee to Matt Miller, 316, 322, 324-326 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $18,000.

Jerry L. Rude to Roman Muskeyvalley, 126 E. Mulberry St., Springfield; $7,500.

William J. and Jody M. Stem to Husted Enterprises LLC, 516-516.5 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Adrian T. and Evelyn R. Berrien to Edwin J. Gonzalez and Edilma Cruz, 335-337 W. Clark St., Springfield; $45,000.

Kenneth M. and Wilma B. Stone to Kent M. Stone, 302 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.

Joshua McMann to Garlind Properties LTD, 144 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Martine Metelus, 805-809 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Dale J. Maloney and Brittney N. Pelfrey to Marc Hammond, 1827 Walnut Ter, Springfield; $206,000.

Noah B. Lamb to Kathryn Wade, 232 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $240,000.

Julia Springer to Kenzie and Matthew A. Henson Jr., 154 Floral Ave., Springfield; $150,000.

Jerry K. and Sue A. Smedley to Craig A. Sharn K. Smedley, 309 Canterbury Drive, Springfield; $0.

Valentine Enterprises L P to Jeffrey Geer, 1435-1437 N. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

Premier Property Sales LTD to Niclin Group LLC, 312 Warren Drive, Springfield; $2,500.

Natalie M. and Joshua K. Jackson to Natalie M. Jackson, 5717 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $0

Carrie A. and Mark B. Williamson to Sammie K. and Rosemary Stevens, 511 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $280,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Kelsey Littlejohn, 343 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $130,000.

Elizabeth B. Wallen to Carson Smith, 1461 W. County Line Road, Urbana; $175,000.

Tammy Hasting to Angel E. Pennington, 6490 Troy Road, Springfield; $190,000.

Marilyn Corbin to Steven Hoblit, 6483 Brush Hollow Drive, New Carlisle; $255,000.