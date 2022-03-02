22CV0072: MidFirst Bank vs. Clark County Treasurer, Jordan Turner, Jane Doe Name Unknown the Unknown Spouse of Jordan Turner (if any), foreclosure.

22CV0073: Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing vs. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Name Unknown, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, Unknown Administrator Executor or Fiduciary Unknown Heirs Next of Kin Unknown Spouses Devisees Legatees Creditors and Beneficiaries of the Estate of Betty Robinson Deceased, foreclosures.