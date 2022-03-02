Current cases:
22CV0072: MidFirst Bank vs. Clark County Treasurer, Jordan Turner, Jane Doe Name Unknown the Unknown Spouse of Jordan Turner (if any), foreclosure.
22CV0073: Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing vs. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Name Unknown, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, Unknown Administrator Executor or Fiduciary Unknown Heirs Next of Kin Unknown Spouses Devisees Legatees Creditors and Beneficiaries of the Estate of Betty Robinson Deceased, foreclosures.
22CV0074: Bankunited NA vs. Clark County Treasurer, Steve McCloud, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Steve McCloud, foreclosure.
22CV0075: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Not in its Individual Capacity, But Solely as Owner Trustee of CSMC 2019-PL5 Trust vs. Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation c/o Ohio Attorney General Revenue Recovery, Jamie Taylor, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jamie Taylor, Name Unknown, foreclosure.
22CV0076: Donna Misocky vs. Donita Davis, complaint for damages.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Adan Chavez Uribe, 37, of New Carlisle, mechanic and Ana Fiscal Mata, 33, of New Carlisle, none.
Emmalea Preston, 20, of Springfield, Tim Hortons and Daniel Holbrook, 23, of Springfield, Tim Hortons.
Property transfers:
Christopher R. Lyons to Michelle Burns and Christopher G. Engle, 10542 Schiller Road, Medway; $169,900
Darrell L. Clinard to Tamara L. and Richard A. Lesley, Dogwood Road, Medway; no fee
John E. and Marilyn S. Sundermeyer to John E. Sundermeyer, 1166 Lake Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Jean L. and Thomas S. Brink to Jenny L. and Lawrence E. Faulkner, 746 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $162,500
Lauren C. and Brent W. Parke to Lauren C. Parke, 1207 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Michael M. Vtullio to Chase Goulette, 228 Shepard St., New Carlisle; $120,000