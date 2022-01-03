Marriage licenses:
Taylor Lawrence Renken, 30, of New Carlisle, quality supervisor and Ashley Annemarie Hobbs, 30, of New Carlisle, stay-at-home mom.
Van. C. Sharp, 58, of Springfield, unemployed and Janice Lynn Parsley, 54, of Springfield, unemployed.
Elizabeth Jean Clary, 35, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Mark Allen Winget II, of 42, of Springfield, government.
