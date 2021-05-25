springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News

Current Cases:

21CV0141: Joan Tackett v. Allstate Insurance Company, Donna Dean, personal injury.

21CV0142: Earl Maggard v. Love’s Travel Stops and country Stores INC, personal injury.

21CV0143: Discover Bank v. Wendy Sigler, money on account.

21CV0144: Discover Bank v. Debra Prendergast, money on account.

21CV0145: Helen Fish v. Meijer Stores Limited Partnership, Randy Nethers, Jackie Vaughn, other civil.

21CV0146: Segrest Hvac LLC v. Sunset Hills Holdings LLC, action for money.

21CV0147: Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Felina Perez, personal injury.

All filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Hannah Owings, 21, of Springfield, team member and Jordan Milledge, 21, of Springfield, team member.

Property transfers:

NVR Inc., to David and Alycia Stein, Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; $256,000

Ronald Flannery Trustee to Christina A. Collins Trustee, 2971 Sun Valley Dr., Springfield; no fee

Daniel P. Harman to Brittany Harman, 630 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; no fee

Mary Jane and Richard D. Barch Trustees to Mary Jane Barch Trustee, 601 Stevison Dr., Springfield; no fee

Mary Jane Barch Trustee to Terrence W. and Judith S. Fredrich, 601 Stevison Dr., Springfield; $135,000

Tonya J. Cox to Brandon Nicholus Davis, 3140 Vineyard St., Springfield; $161,000

Roberta J. and Jerry R. Long to Roberta J. Long, 2037 Granby Ave., Springfield; no fee

Forest E. Miller to Danielle N. and Tyler J. Batt, 2755 Conestoga St., Springfield; $153,500

John and Melanie Mowad to John Mowad, 2810 Old Oak Lane, Springfield; no fee

