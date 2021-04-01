X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

By Riley Newton

Marriage license:

Stephanie Atchison, 25, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom and Michael Murray, 34, of Springfield, warehouse associate.

Michael Alexander, 26, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Danielle Matthews, 26, of Springfield, warehousing.

David Clark II, 27, of Springfield, student and Tearra Kenly, 26, of Springfield, student.

Isaac Buzard, 22, of Springfield, machinist and Sierra Jacks, 20, of Springfield, homemaker.

Current cases:

21CV0088: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee of Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-RP2 v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe unknown the unknown spouse of Jennifer Jordan AKA Jennifer Lee Jordan (if any), Jennifer Jordan, Jennifer Jordan, foreclosure.

